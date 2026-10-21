NYAB AB: Peter Franks appointed CFO

NYAB AB has appointed Peter Franks as CFO, effective today. He has served as interim CFO and member of the Executive Management Team since June 1, 2026.

Peter Franks has extensive experience in senior finance positions, including roles as CFO and interim CFO. Peter holds a Master of Economics. The appointment concludes the process of appointing a permanent CFO announced in May 2026.

"Peter brings extensive experience from international and listed environments, combined with a strong understanding of our business. He has demonstrated that he is the right person to lead the continued development of the finance function and support NYAB's next phase of growth," says Johan Larsson, CEO of NYAB.

"NYAB is well positioned in markets with major investments under way and significant long-term investment needs. I look forward to continuing to support the company's development and long-term value creation," says Peter Franks.

Contact:

Johan Larsson, CEO NYAB

johan.larsson@nyabgroup.com

+46 (0)70 182 50 70

NYAB's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 (0)8 604 22 55.

This information is information that NYAB AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out herein, at 13.00 CET on October 21, 2026.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1000 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.