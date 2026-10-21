M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

2026 Third Quarter Results:

New contracts decreased 2% to 1,861

Homes delivered decreased 2% to 2,241

Revenue declined 5% to $1.1 billion

Gross margin of 20.9%; 21.3% excluding inventory charges

Pre-tax income of $87 million, including inventory charges of $5 million, down 38%

Net income of $67 million ($2.56 per diluted share) versus $107 million ($3.92 per diluted share)

Shareholders' equity reached a record $3.3 billion, with book value per share increasing to a record $130

Repurchased $50 million of common stock

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 18%

The Company reported pre-tax income of $86.9 million and net income of $66.6 million ($2.56 per diluted share). These results include pre-tax inventory charges of $4.7 million ($0.14 per diluted share). This compares to pre-tax income of $139.8 million and net income of $106.5 million, or $3.92 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, pre-tax income was $280.6 million and net income was $213.5 million, or $8.14 per diluted share. This compared to pre-tax income of $446.0 million and net income of $339.0 million, or $12.32 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025.

Homes delivered in 2026's third quarter decreased 2% to 2,241 homes. This compares to 2,296 homes delivered in 2025's third quarter. Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were 6,361 compared to 2025's deliveries of 6,620 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 4%. New contracts decreased 2% to 1,861 for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 1,908 in last year's third quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, new contracts were 6,598 compared to 6,278 in 2025, an increase of 5%. Homes in backlog at September 30, 2026 had a total sales value of $1.1 billion, a 9% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at September 30, 2026 decreased 7% to 2,046 homes, with an average sales price of $539,000. At September 30, 2025, backlog sales value was $1.2 billion, with backlog units of 2,189 and an average sales price of $553,000. M/I Homes had 246 communities at September 30, 2026 compared to 233 communities at September 30, 2025. The Company's cancellation rate was 12% in both the third quarter of 2026 and 2025.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "Our third quarter results reflect increasingly difficult market conditions, including higher mortgage interest rates, weaker demand and growing economic uncertainty. Notwithstanding these conditions, we produced fairly solid results generating $87 million of pre-tax income, equating to an 8% return. Despite the current conditions, we remain confident in the long-term fundamentals of the housing industry. Our financial condition is excellent, is highlighted by a very strong balance sheet with record shareholders' equity of $3.3 billion, no borrowings under our $900 million unsecured credit facility, cash of $621 million, a homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio of 18%, and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 2%. We are well positioned to manage through this current cycle given the strength of our balance sheet, low debt levels, diverse product offerings and well-located communities."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through October 2027.

M/I Homes, Inc., celebrating its 50th year in business in 2026, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations including changes in trade policy affecting business such as new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 New contracts 1,861

1,908

6,598

6,278 Average community count 240

234

236

228 Cancellation rate 12 %

12 %

10 %

12 % Backlog units 2,046

2,189

2,046

2,189 Backlog sales value $1,103,044

$1,210,790

$1,103,044

$1,210,790 Homes delivered 2,241

2,296

6,361

6,620 Average home closing price $ 460

$ 477

$ 459

$ 477















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $1,031,362

$1,095,418

$2,921,946

$3,159,924 Land revenue 11,963

1,724

41,777

12,933 Total homebuilding revenue $1,043,325

$1,097,142

$2,963,723

$3,172,857















Financial services revenue 32,744

34,649

96,311

97,619 Total revenue $1,076,069

$1,131,791

$3,060,034

$3,270,476















Cost of sales - operations 846,869

854,122

2,388,544

2,453,405 Cost of sales - inventory charges 4,723

7,583

8,923

7,583 Gross margin $ 224,477

$ 270,086

$ 662,567

$ 809,488 General and administrative expense 76,568

70,766

207,952

197,086 Selling expense 64,611

64,049

183,974

180,490 Operating income $ 83,298

$ 135,271

$ 270,641

$ 431,912 Interest income, net of interest expense (3,578)

(4,548)

(9,969)

(14,122) Income before income taxes $ 86,876

$ 139,819

$ 280,610

$ 446,034 Provision for income taxes 20,323

33,329

67,157

107,064 Net income $ 66,553

$ 106,490

$ 213,453

$ 338,970















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 2.62

$ 4.01

$ 8.31

$ 12.60 Diluted $ 2.56

$ 3.92

$ 8.14

$ 12.32















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 25,431

26,544

25,699

26,895 Diluted 25,949

27,188

26,233

27,513

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

As of

September 30,

2026

2025 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 620,595

$ 734,174 Mortgage loans held for sale 232,575

239,585 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,846,926

1,743,476 Land held for sale 37,867

9,231 Homes under construction 1,488,266

1,457,843 Other inventory 227,589

202,280 Total Inventory $ 3,600,648

$ 3,412,830







Property and equipment - net 34,884

32,668 Investments in joint venture arrangements 87,167

81,514 Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,793

50,322 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Deferred income tax asset 4,508

13,451 Other assets 213,595

188,600 Total Assets $ 4,860,165

$ 4,769,544







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2028 - net $ 399,007

$ 398,233 Senior notes due 2030 - net 298,251

297,747 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 697,258

$ 695,980







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 230,424

231,979 Total Debt $ 927,682

$ 927,959







Accounts payable 229,132

257,981 Operating lease liabilities 51,637

51,968 Other liabilities 399,147

382,187 Total Liabilities $ 1,607,598

$ 1,620,095







Shareholders' Equity 3,252,567

3,149,449 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,860,165

$ 4,769,544







Book value per common share $ 129.94

$ 120.44 Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (1) 18 %

18 %

(1) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (13,319)

$ 43,414

$ 159,218

$ 146,056 Cash used in investing activities $ (34,013)

$ (15,452)

$ (40,768)

$ (30,698) Cash used in financing activities $ (68,014)

$ (94,186)

$ (187,044)

$ (202,754)















Land/lot purchases $ 135,209

$ 115,372

$ 345,505

$ 363,106 Land development spending $ 154,418

$ 181,320

$ 413,523

$ 421,927 Land sale revenue $ 11,963

$ 1,724

$ 41,777

$ 12,933 Land sale gross profit $ 2,304

$ 163

$ 9,994

$ 4,151















Financial services pre-tax income $ 13,432

$ 16,598

$ 41,952

$ 47,180

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 66,553

$ 106,490

$ 213,453

$ 338,970 Add:













Provision for income taxes 20,323

33,329

67,157

107,064 Interest income - net (6,484)

(8,118)

(18,480)

(23,885) Interest amortized to cost of sales 7,915

7,651

22,561

22,779 Depreciation and amortization 5,775

5,116

16,362

14,797 Non-cash charges 9,357

12,108

22,303

20,224 Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,439

$ 156,576

$ 323,356

$ 479,949





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,











%











% Region

2026

2025

Change



2026

2025

Change Northern

746

742

1 %



2,788

2,680

4 % Southern

1,115

1,166

(4) %



3,810

3,598

6 % Total

1,861

1,908

(2) %



6,598

6,278

5 %



HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,











%











% Region

2026

2025

Change



2026

2025

Change Northern

949

942

1 %



2,593

2,735

(5) % Southern

1,292

1,354

(5) %



3,768

3,885

(3) % Total

2,241

2,296

(2) %



6,361

6,620

(4) %



BACKLOG

September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,031

$ 595

$ 577,000



1,081

$ 609

$ 563,000 Southern 1,015

$ 508

$ 501,000



1,108

$ 602

$ 544,000 Total 2,046

$ 1,103

$ 539,000



2,189

$ 1,211

$ 553,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY

September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025

Lots Lots Under





Lots Lots Under

Region Owned Contract Total



Owned Contract Total Northern 6,880 13,396 20,276



7,140 10,843 17,983 Southern 16,545 12,113 28,658



17,268 15,374 32,642 Total 23,425 25,509 48,934



24,408 26,217 50,625

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Income before income taxes $ 86,876

$ 139,819

$ 280,610

$ 446,034 Add: Inventory charges (2) 4,723

7,583

8,923

7,583 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 91,599

$ 147,402

$ 289,533

$ 453,617















Net income $ 66,553

$ 106,490

$ 213,453

$ 338,970 Add: Inventory charges - net of tax (2) 3,618

5,991

6,788

5,991 Adjusted net income $ 70,171

$ 112,481

$ 220,241

$ 344,961















Inventory charges - net of tax (2) $ 3,618

$ 5,991

$ 6,788

$ 5,991 Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 25,949

27,188

26,233

27,513















Diluted earnings per share related to inventory charges (2) $ 0.14

$ 0.22

$ 0.26

$ 0.22















Add: Diluted earnings per share 2.56

3.92

8.14

12.32















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.70

$ 4.14

$ 8.40

$ 12.54

















(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.



(2) Represents the related charges divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the respective period as presented in the Summary Statement of Income.

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.