Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gewinnsprung und Milliardenmarkt im Rücken - 40 Mio. USD Auftragsbestand durch Methan-Altlasten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888374 | ISIN: US55305B1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 4MI
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 13:39
110,00 Euro
-0,90 % -1,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
M/I HOMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M/I HOMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,00110,0015:23
109,00110,0015:23
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 13:30 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

2026 Third Quarter Results:

  • New contracts decreased 2% to 1,861
  • Homes delivered decreased 2% to 2,241
  • Revenue declined 5% to $1.1 billion
  • Gross margin of 20.9%; 21.3% excluding inventory charges
  • Pre-tax income of $87 million, including inventory charges of $5 million, down 38%
  • Net income of $67 million ($2.56 per diluted share) versus $107 million ($3.92 per diluted share)
  • Shareholders' equity reached a record $3.3 billion, with book value per share increasing to a record $130
  • Repurchased $50 million of common stock
  • Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 18%

The Company reported pre-tax income of $86.9 million and net income of $66.6 million ($2.56 per diluted share). These results include pre-tax inventory charges of $4.7 million ($0.14 per diluted share). This compares to pre-tax income of $139.8 million and net income of $106.5 million, or $3.92 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, pre-tax income was $280.6 million and net income was $213.5 million, or $8.14 per diluted share. This compared to pre-tax income of $446.0 million and net income of $339.0 million, or $12.32 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025.

Homes delivered in 2026's third quarter decreased 2% to 2,241 homes. This compares to 2,296 homes delivered in 2025's third quarter. Homes delivered for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were 6,361 compared to 2025's deliveries of 6,620 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 4%. New contracts decreased 2% to 1,861 for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 1,908 in last year's third quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, new contracts were 6,598 compared to 6,278 in 2025, an increase of 5%. Homes in backlog at September 30, 2026 had a total sales value of $1.1 billion, a 9% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at September 30, 2026 decreased 7% to 2,046 homes, with an average sales price of $539,000. At September 30, 2025, backlog sales value was $1.2 billion, with backlog units of 2,189 and an average sales price of $553,000. M/I Homes had 246 communities at September 30, 2026 compared to 233 communities at September 30, 2025. The Company's cancellation rate was 12% in both the third quarter of 2026 and 2025.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "Our third quarter results reflect increasingly difficult market conditions, including higher mortgage interest rates, weaker demand and growing economic uncertainty. Notwithstanding these conditions, we produced fairly solid results generating $87 million of pre-tax income, equating to an 8% return. Despite the current conditions, we remain confident in the long-term fundamentals of the housing industry. Our financial condition is excellent, is highlighted by a very strong balance sheet with record shareholders' equity of $3.3 billion, no borrowings under our $900 million unsecured credit facility, cash of $621 million, a homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio of 18%, and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 2%. We are well positioned to manage through this current cycle given the strength of our balance sheet, low debt levels, diverse product offerings and well-located communities."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through October 2027.

M/I Homes, Inc., celebrating its 50th year in business in 2026, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations including changes in trade policy affecting business such as new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

New contracts

1,861


1,908


6,598


6,278

Average community count

240


234


236


228

Cancellation rate

12 %


12 %


10 %


12 %

Backlog units

2,046


2,189


2,046


2,189

Backlog sales value

$1,103,044


$1,210,790


$1,103,044


$1,210,790

Homes delivered

2,241


2,296


6,361


6,620

Average home closing price

$ 460


$ 477


$ 459


$ 477









Homebuilding revenue:








Housing revenue

$1,031,362


$1,095,418


$2,921,946


$3,159,924

Land revenue

11,963


1,724


41,777


12,933

Total homebuilding revenue

$1,043,325


$1,097,142


$2,963,723


$3,172,857









Financial services revenue

32,744


34,649


96,311


97,619

Total revenue

$1,076,069


$1,131,791


$3,060,034


$3,270,476









Cost of sales - operations

846,869


854,122


2,388,544


2,453,405

Cost of sales - inventory charges

4,723


7,583


8,923


7,583

Gross margin

$ 224,477


$ 270,086


$ 662,567


$ 809,488

General and administrative expense

76,568


70,766


207,952


197,086

Selling expense

64,611


64,049


183,974


180,490

Operating income

$ 83,298


$ 135,271


$ 270,641


$ 431,912

Interest income, net of interest expense

(3,578)


(4,548)


(9,969)


(14,122)

Income before income taxes

$ 86,876


$ 139,819


$ 280,610


$ 446,034

Provision for income taxes

20,323


33,329


67,157


107,064

Net income

$ 66,553


$ 106,490


$ 213,453


$ 338,970









Earnings per share:








Basic

$ 2.62


$ 4.01


$ 8.31


$ 12.60

Diluted

$ 2.56


$ 3.92


$ 8.14


$ 12.32









Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

25,431


26,544


25,699


26,895

Diluted

25,949


27,188


26,233


27,513

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


As of


September 30,


2026


2025

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 620,595


$ 734,174

Mortgage loans held for sale

232,575


239,585

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,846,926


1,743,476

Land held for sale

37,867


9,231

Homes under construction

1,488,266


1,457,843

Other inventory

227,589


202,280

Total Inventory

$ 3,600,648


$ 3,412,830





Property and equipment - net

34,884


32,668

Investments in joint venture arrangements

87,167


81,514

Operating lease right-of-use assets

49,793


50,322

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Deferred income tax asset

4,508


13,451

Other assets

213,595


188,600

Total Assets

$ 4,860,165


$ 4,769,544





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2028 - net

$ 399,007


$ 398,233

Senior notes due 2030 - net

298,251


297,747

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$ 697,258


$ 695,980





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

230,424


231,979

Total Debt

$ 927,682


$ 927,959





Accounts payable

229,132


257,981

Operating lease liabilities

51,637


51,968

Other liabilities

399,147


382,187

Total Liabilities

$ 1,607,598


$ 1,620,095





Shareholders' Equity

3,252,567


3,149,449

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,860,165


$ 4,769,544





Book value per common share

$ 129.94


$ 120.44

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (1)

18 %


18 %

(1)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (13,319)


$ 43,414


$ 159,218


$ 146,056

Cash used in investing activities

$ (34,013)


$ (15,452)


$ (40,768)


$ (30,698)

Cash used in financing activities

$ (68,014)


$ (94,186)


$ (187,044)


$ (202,754)









Land/lot purchases

$ 135,209


$ 115,372


$ 345,505


$ 363,106

Land development spending

$ 154,418


$ 181,320


$ 413,523


$ 421,927

Land sale revenue

$ 11,963


$ 1,724


$ 41,777


$ 12,933

Land sale gross profit

$ 2,304


$ 163


$ 9,994


$ 4,151









Financial services pre-tax income

$ 13,432


$ 16,598


$ 41,952


$ 47,180

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income

$ 66,553


$ 106,490


$ 213,453


$ 338,970

Add:








Provision for income taxes

20,323


33,329


67,157


107,064

Interest income - net

(6,484)


(8,118)


(18,480)


(23,885)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

7,915


7,651


22,561


22,779

Depreciation and amortization

5,775


5,116


16,362


14,797

Non-cash charges

9,357


12,108


22,303


20,224

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 103,439


$ 156,576


$ 323,356


$ 479,949



(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data


NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,







%







%

Region


2026


2025


Change



2026


2025


Change

Northern


746


742


1 %



2,788


2,680


4 %

Southern


1,115


1,166


(4) %



3,810


3,598


6 %

Total


1,861


1,908


(2) %



6,598


6,278


5 %


HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,







%







%

Region


2026


2025


Change



2026


2025


Change

Northern


949


942


1 %



2,593


2,735


(5) %

Southern


1,292


1,354


(5) %



3,768


3,885


(3) %

Total


2,241


2,296


(2) %



6,361


6,620


(4) %


BACKLOG


September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025




Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region

Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern

1,031


$ 595


$ 577,000



1,081


$ 609


$ 563,000

Southern

1,015


$ 508


$ 501,000



1,108


$ 602


$ 544,000

Total

2,046


$ 1,103


$ 539,000



2,189


$ 1,211


$ 553,000


LAND POSITION SUMMARY


September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025


Lots

Lots Under




Lots

Lots Under


Region

Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

6,880

13,396

20,276



7,140

10,843

17,983

Southern

16,545

12,113

28,658



17,268

15,374

32,642

Total

23,425

25,509

48,934



24,408

26,217

50,625

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Income before income taxes

$ 86,876


$ 139,819


$ 280,610


$ 446,034

Add: Inventory charges (2)

4,723


7,583


8,923


7,583

Adjusted income before income taxes

$ 91,599


$ 147,402


$ 289,533


$ 453,617









Net income

$ 66,553


$ 106,490


$ 213,453


$ 338,970

Add: Inventory charges - net of tax (2)

3,618


5,991


6,788


5,991

Adjusted net income

$ 70,171


$ 112,481


$ 220,241


$ 344,961









Inventory charges - net of tax (2)

$ 3,618


$ 5,991


$ 6,788


$ 5,991

Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

25,949


27,188


26,233


27,513









Diluted earnings per share related to inventory charges (2)

$ 0.14


$ 0.22


$ 0.26


$ 0.22









Add: Diluted earnings per share

2.56


3.92


8.14


12.32









Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 2.70


$ 4.14


$ 8.40


$ 12.54









(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.



(2)

Represents the related charges divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the respective period as presented in the Summary Statement of Income.

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.