Demonstration at DDN's booth will highlight real-time traffic intelligence, incident detection and AI-assisted Smart City operations using NVIDIA technologies and DDN Infinia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - M2M Tech today announced that it will showcase its Smart City Agentic Video Intelligence solution at NVIDIA GTC Berlin 2026, October 21-22, at partner DDN's booth.

The demonstration builds on the Physical AI architecture M2M Tech introduced at NVIDIA GTC 2026 in San Jose, combining M2M Edge AI (MEA), DDN Infinia, NVIDIA Jetson, NVIDIA Cosmos, NVIDIA Metropolis and NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for Video Search and Summarization (VSS) with M2M's ARC Agentic AI orchestration platform.

The solution is designed to transform existing city camera infrastructure into actionable intelligence, helping municipal operators better understand traffic conditions, identify incidents, analyze transportation activity and coordinate operational responses in near real time.

Smart City Agentic Video Intelligence

M2M Tech will demonstrate how its Smart City intelligence platform can process video streams from traffic cameras and other urban infrastructure, turning continuous video data into operational insights for city command centres.

The demonstration will highlight capabilities including:

Traffic Congestion Intelligence: Analyze traffic flows, identify congestion patterns and provide actionable insights to transportation operators.

Analyze traffic flows, identify congestion patterns and provide actionable insights to transportation operators. Incident Detection and Response: Identify potential road incidents, stopped vehicles and traffic disruptions, generating contextual alerts for operator review.

Identify potential road incidents, stopped vehicles and traffic disruptions, generating contextual alerts for operator review. Agentic Video Intelligence: Enable operators to search and summarize video events using natural-language queries through NVIDIA VSS Blueprint.

Enable operators to search and summarize video events using natural-language queries through NVIDIA VSS Blueprint. Transportation and Mobility Analytics: Support better understanding of vehicle movement, road utilization and transportation patterns.

Support better understanding of vehicle movement, road utilization and transportation patterns. Agentic Command and Control: Use M2M's ARC platform to correlate events, generate operational summaries and support informed decision-making across Smart City systems.

The underlying architecture connects Edge AI processing with a scalable AI data foundation and agentic orchestration:

Camera / Sensor -> M2M Edge AI (MEA) powered by NVIDIA Jetson -> DDN Infinia -> NVIDIA Metropolis VSS Blueprint -> M2M ARC Agentic AI -> City Operational Action

NVIDIA VSS Blueprint provides the agentic vision AI foundation powered by NVIDIA Cosmos open world foundation models for physical world understanding and generation.

DDN Infinia provides the scalable data foundation connecting distributed video intelligence with AI processing, enabling selected video and event data to be stored, searched, analyzed and incorporated into downstream operational workflows.

From Videos to Actionable City Intelligence

Traditional Smart City video systems often provide visibility without the ability to continuously interpret events and translate them into coordinated operational decisions.

M2M Tech's approach adds an AI intelligence layer above existing camera and transportation infrastructure, helping cities leverage their current investments without requiring wholesale replacement of deployed systems.

"Cities already have extensive camera infrastructure, but turning that video into timely, actionable intelligence remains a significant challenge," said Ashok Kasilingam, CEO of M2M Tech. "At NVIDIA GTC Berlin, we are demonstrating how M2M's Edge AI and ARC Agentic AI, combined with NVIDIA technologies and DDN Infinia, can help cities move beyond passive monitoring toward intelligent traffic management, faster incident awareness and more effective operational decision-making."

"Beyond powerful models at the edge, physical AI requires a data foundation capable of connecting distributed systems, processing continuous streams of information and making that data accessible to AI applications at scale," said Sven Oehme, Chief Technology Officer at DDN. "DDN Infinia provides that critical layer, enabling M2M Tech to bring together video intelligence, AI-powered analysis and agentic orchestration in an architecture designed to support increasingly complex Smart City environments."

A Scalable Architecture for Smart Cities

M2M Tech's Smart City platform follows a reusable intelligence pipeline:

Sense -> Infer -> Store -> Understand -> Act -> Learn

The architecture is designed to scale across transportation corridors, intersections, municipal command centres and distributed city infrastructure, supporting a consistent approach to AI-powered urban operations.

M2M Tech will demonstrate its Smart City Agentic Video Intelligence solution at the DDN booth during NVIDIA GTC Berlin, October 21-22, 2026, at STATION-Berlin, Germany.

About M2M Tech

M2M Tech is a Canadian Applied AI and Edge Computing company developing Physical AI systems for distributed and industrial environments. Through its MEA Edge AI platform, AURA Digital Twin and ARC Agentic AI software, M2M connects physical-world data, local inference, AI data infrastructure and operational workflows.

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About DDN

DDN is the world's leading AI and data intelligence company, powering the world's most demanding AI workloads by keeping GPUs fed, efficient, and productive-at massive scale-so organizations can train, checkpoint, and infer faster with less footprint and power while achieving tremendous ROI from their AI investments. From hyperscalers and next-gen cloud builders to enterprises, governments, and research institutions, DDN delivers proven data intelligence at exabyte scale across hundreds of thousands of GPUs-so customers can deploy AI with confidence, accelerate time-to-value, and realize outsized returns. Discover more at ddn.com.

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