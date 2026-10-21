New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC, a corporate and securities law firm with core strengths in providing transactional and litigation services to issuers, underwriters, and investors in the public and private securities markets, as well as intellectual property, real estate and sophisticated immigration counsel, will be participating in The PIPEs Conference, which will take place November 4 - 5, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, California.

Louis Taubman will be presenting on November 4 & 5. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend the PREDICT Conference, follow this link.

About Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is a corporate and securities law firm with core strengths in providing transactional and litigation services to issuers, underwriters, and investors in the public and private securities markets, as well as intellectual property, real estate and sophisticated immigration counsel. We regularly provide advice and counsel with regard to private and public securities transactions, 33' & 34' Actcompliance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate immigration, regulatory enforcement defense and commercial litigation. We also have extensive experience handling cross border transactions between the U.S and Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. We are committed to providing straight forward and cost-effective solutions to even the most complicated problems.

About PIPEs and DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events has covered private investments in public equity for more than 20 years with our annual industry event. The PIPEs Conference offers the largest forum for networking and dealmaking while covering key trends, regulatory updates, and notable transaction structures.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.