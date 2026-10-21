

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate held steady in September after rising slightly in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The registered jobless rate stood at 3.4 percent in September, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.1 percent.



There were 62,595 unemployed people in September, down from 63,196 in the prior month. Data also showed that the number of employed persons decreased by 0.6 percent to 1.766 million from 1.777 million in August.



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