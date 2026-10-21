EdgeMode Inc: EdgeMode Pays Off and Settles the Majority of Convertible Notes to Avoid Any Further Equity Dilution

Strengthens Balance Sheet and Improves Cap Table

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / EdgeMode, Inc. (OTCID:EDGM) (the "Company"), a developer of scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets, is pleased to announce it has made cash payments totaling approximately $410,000 in full satisfaction of five convertible promissory Notes.

These Notes had an aggregate outstanding balance, including principal and accrued interest, of approximately $477,000 as of the dates the Notes were satisfied. Upon payment, the Notes were terminated, all obligations of the Company thereunder were satisfied, and the holders have no further right to convert the Notes into shares of the Company's common stock.

The Company funded the Note satisfaction payments from additional advances made by ClearThink Capital Partners, LLC under the promissory note issued by the Company to ClearThink dated July 9, 2026, which now totals approximately $1,300,000.

EdgeMode Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Charlie Faulkner commented, "This is a huge step in the right direction to strengthen our capital markets strategy and positioning, as it puts a stop to several note holders converting into common shares and selling in the market. We greatly appreciate the support and shared long-term vision of ClearThink Capital Partners, as we look to advance the development of our AI-ready data center campuses in Spain. We look forward to communicating our progress over the coming weeks and months."

About EdgeMode Inc.

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.edgemode.io

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of EdgeMode, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about EdgeMode and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. EdgeMode undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

Jamie Kightley

IBA International - PR for EdgeMode

Email: edgemode@iba-international.com

Phone: +1 561 228 1940 or +44 1572 757932

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

Email: hello@edgemode.io

SOURCE: EdgeMode Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/edgemode-pays-off-and-settles-the-majority-of-convertible-notes-t-1239002