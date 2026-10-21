Nine Mile Metals DDH WD-26-18 Intersects A High Grade VMS Lens, Returning 7.13% Cu-Eq Over 11.65 M Including 9.93% Cu-Eq Over 6.70 M And 10.46% Cu-Eq Over 4.80 M, With An Additional Upper 31.50m Copper Stringer Zone

Zone 1...(1.38 g/t Ag, 0.04 g/t Au, 0.30% Cu, 0.01% Pb and 0.10% Zn) over 31.50 m, 68.50 to 100.00m (0.40% Cu-Eq)

Zone 2... (78.79 g/t Ag, 1.40 g/t Au, 3.23% Cu, 1.43% Pb and 3.80% Zn) over 11.65 m, 130.70 to 142.35m (7.13% Cu-Eq)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE:NINE)(OTCQB:VMSXF)(FSE:KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce assay results for DDH WD-26-18 at the Wedge VMS Project in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick.

DDH WD-26-18 was collared along the northeast edge of our drill pattern, (oriented at 145°, angled -50° below horizontal), to a depth of 302 meters.

Collared in felsic volcanics, sulphide mineralogy was first intersected between 44.6 and 47.0 meters with pyrite and minor chalcopyrite continuing to 128.1 meters followed by a 2.6-meter transition consisting of 15 - 20% pyrite in a soft, black chloritic matrix followed by very fine grained to cherty felsic volcanics. Between 130.7 and 142.35 fine grained, pyritic massive sulphide was intersected characterized by pyrite, chalcopyrite, local sphalerite and galena bands in addition to minor bornite / covellite along fractures. At the base of the section, interbedded graphitic sediments and mafic volcanics continue to the end of the drill hole. The intersections reported are of true widths.

Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director, stated, "As we drilled from the north along the eastern edge of the drill pattern, we continue to extend the footprint of the mineralization previously intersected in drill holes WD-24-02, WD-24-04, WD-24-05, WD-24-06 and WD-24-07. WD-26-18 best demonstrates the very high grade, multi-element nature of this deposit. We have some outstanding traditional VMS mineralization. The 11.65m massive sulphide intersection averaged 7.13% Cu-Eq, with a 6.70m core of 9.93% Cu-Eq in which every sample exceeded 8.4% Cu-Eq, carrying 71 to 136 g/t silver and 1.16 to 2.40 g/t gold. Silver and gold together account for roughly a third of the in situ value, so the Cu-Eq calculation benefits from both the base and precious metals in the VMS horizon. The 31.50m of copper stringer mineralization above the lens is also encouraging, as stringer zones of this type typically sit close to the feeder system of a VMS deposit. With BHEM surveying scheduled, follow-up drilling will test the extent of this lens along strike and at depth."

FIGURE 1: Sample #396690 (101 g/t Ag, 2.17 g/t Au, 6.83% Cu, 0.36% Pb, 0.35% Zn) 10.74% Cu-Eq

Bornite & Covellite

TABLE 1 · DDH WD-26-18 CERTIFIED ASSAYS - (SAMPLE BY SAMPLE)

From (m) To (m) Width (m) Sample # Silver (g/t) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) Lead (%) Zinc (%) Copper- Eq. (%) 25.80 27.30 1.50 396630 1 0.03 0.05 0.01 0.05 0.11% 27.30 28.80 1.50 396631 1 0.02 0.04 0.00 0.03 0.08% 28.80 30.20 1.40 396632 <1 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.03% 30.20 31.50 1.30 396633 1 0.02 0.04 0.00 0.04 0.09% 31.50 34.60 3.10 N/S 34.60 36.10 1.50 396634 <1 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.03% 36.10 37.60 1.50 396635 1 0.02 0.02 0.00 0.03 0.07% 37.60 44.60 7.00 N/S 44.60 45.60 1.00 396636 2 0.06 0.32 0.00 0.06 0.44% 45.60 47.00 1.40 396637 1 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.16 0.13% 47.00 48.00 1.00 396638 1 0.04 0.03 0.00 0.10 0.12% 48.00 49.00 1.00 396639 <1 0.03 0.08 0.00 0.04 0.13% 49.00 68.50 19.50 N/S 68.50 70.00 1.50 396641 1 0.03 0.19 0.00 0.02 0.25% 70.00 71.50 1.50 396642 1 0.03 0.22 0.00 0.06 0.28% 71.50 73.00 1.50 396643 1 0.02 0.19 0.00 0.19 0.29% 73.00 74.50 1.50 396644 2 0.05 0.59 0.00 0.16 0.72% 74.50 76.00 1.50 396645 1 0.05 0.41 0.00 0.07 0.50% 76.00 77.50 1.50 396646 1 0.03 0.33 0.00 0.09 0.40% 77.50 79.00 1.50 396647 1 0.03 0.43 0.00 0.18 0.52% 79.00 80.50 1.50 396648 1 0.02 0.40 0.00 0.15 0.48% 80.50 82.00 1.50 396649 1 0.03 0.13 0.00 0.04 0.19% 82.00 83.50 1.50 396650 1 0.03 0.22 0.00 0.10 0.29% 83.50 85.00 1.50 396651 2 0.04 0.53 0.02 0.24 0.67% 85.00 86.50 1.50 396652 1 0.03 0.14 0.00 0.07 0.20% 86.50 88.00 1.50 396653 1 0.04 0.08 0.00 0.05 0.15% 88.00 89.50 1.50 396654 2 0.04 0.43 0.01 0.15 0.55% 89.50 91.00 1.50 396655 1 0.02 0.12 0.01 0.07 0.18% 91.00 92.50 1.50 396656 <1 0.02 0.05 0.00 0.03 0.09% 92.50 94.00 1.50 396657 1 0.05 0.39 0.03 0.17 0.51% 94.00 95.50 1.50 396658 <1 0.04 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.07% 95.50 97.00 1.50 396659 2 0.09 0.27 0.03 0.07 0.42% 97.00 98.50 1.50 396661 4 0.12 0.57 0.10 0.07 0.78% 98.50 100.00 1.50 396662 3 0.08 0.63 0.05 0.06 0.78% 100.00 101.50 1.50 396663 1 0.04 0.09 0.01 0.02 0.15% 101.50 103.00 1.50 396664 1 0.04 0.03 0.00 0.01 0.08% 103.00 104.50 1.50 396665 1 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.05% 104.50 106.00 1.50 396666 1 0.05 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.08% 106.00 107.50 1.50 396667 1 0.04 0.12 0.02 0.02 0.18% 107.50 109.00 1.50 396668 2 0.10 0.22 0.04 0.04 0.37% 109.00 110.50 1.50 396669 1 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.06% 110.50 112.00 1.50 396670 1 0.05 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.10% 112.00 113.50 1.50 396671 1 0.07 0.04 0.02 0.03 0.14% 113.50 115.00 1.50 396672 1 0.06 0.10 0.01 0.03 0.19% 115.00 116.50 1.50 396673 1 0.03 0.13 0.01 0.02 0.18% 116.50 118.00 1.50 396674 1 0.08 0.09 0.01 0.03 0.19% 118.00 119.50 1.50 396675 <1 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.03% 119.50 121.00 1.50 396676 1 0.03 0.00 0.01 0.03 0.06% 121.00 122.50 1.50 396677 <1 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.03% 122.50 124.00 1.50 396678 <1 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02% 124.00 125.50 1.50 396679 1 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.03% 125.50 127.00 1.50 396681 <1 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.05% 127.00 128.10 1.10 396682 1 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.04 0.05% 128.10 129.50 1.40 396683 <1 0.02 0.03 0.00 0.03 0.07% 129.50 130.70 1.20 396684 <1 0.02 0.03 0.01 0.06 0.08% 130.70 131.70 1.00 396685 9 0.28 0.66 0.10 0.69 1.29% 131.70 132.70 1.00 396686 99 1.44 3.07 2.95 7.07 8.43% 132.70 133.60 0.90 396687 95 1.77 4.29 0.79 3.82 8.73% 133.60 134.50 0.90 396688 136 1.76 4.61 1.14 5.52 10.19% 134.50 135.40 0.90 396689 71 2.40 4.99 0.59 11.15 11.76% 135.40 136.40 1.00 396690 101 2.17 6.83 0.36 0.35 10.74% 136.40 137.40 1.00 396691 136 2.13 3.77 3.09 7.82 10.64% 137.40 138.40 1.00 396692 107 1.16 4.53 2.69 4.95 9.09% 138.40 139.40 1.00 396693 80 1.30 2.44 2.08 2.51 5.97% 139.40 140.40 1.00 396694 45 1.03 1.04 1.35 2.13 3.56% 140.40 141.40 1.00 396695 33 0.78 1.23 0.91 0.23 2.72% 141.40 142.35 0.95 396696 38 0.76 1.70 0.88 0.08 3.20% 142.35 143.40 1.05 396697 1 0.05 0.10 0.01 0.02 0.17% 143.40 144.90 1.50 396698 1 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.07%

N/S = Not Sampled. Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) combines all five metals into one comparable grade, calculated using August 26, 2026, Kitco pricing: US$6.52/lb. Cu, US$0.85/lb. Pb, US$1.84/lb. Zn, US$67.77/oz Ag, US$4,591.50 /oz Au, with a uniform 95% metallurgical recovery assumed for all metals; since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming differing recoveries by metal is premature at this stage. Copper equivalent grades are for comparative purposes only and do not represent recoverable metal.

FIGURE 2: Sample #396689 (71 g/t Ag, 2.40 g/t Au, 4.99% Cu, 0.59% Pb, 11.15% Zn) 11.76% Cu-Eq

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, "WD-26-18 has delivered for the Wedge once again. This hole clearly displays the high-grade nature of this strong deposit. This lens shows the more classic VMS lens with outstanding Ag-Au-Cu-Pb and Zn across the entire horizon. Silver up to 136.0 g/t (4.37 oz/t) and Gold consistently between 1.0 - 2.0 g/t with Copper up to 6.83% and Zinc peaking at 11.15%. Just spectacular! On a side note, very interesting to see 31.50 m of 0.40% Cu-Eq above the lens in stringers."

FIGURE 3: Sample #396691 (136 g/t Ag, 2.13 g/t Au, 3.77% Cu, 3.09% Pb, 7.82% Zn) 10.64% Cu-Eq

FIGURE 4: Sample #396688 (136 g/t Ag, 1.76 g/t Au, 4.61% Cu, 1.14% Pb, 5.52% Zn) 10.19% Cu-Eq

FIGURE 5: Sample #396692 (107 g/t Ag, 1.16 g/t Au, 4.53% Cu, 2.69% Pb, 4.95% Zn) 9.09% Cu-Eq

FIGURE 6: Location of DDH WD-26-18

Analysis, QAQC and Qualified Person

All samples were submitted to ALS Global in Moncton, an independent commercial laboratory, for preparation and assaying (ME-ICP61a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES; Au by fire assay Au-AA23 with AA finish; overlimit Au by gravimetric analysis and overlimit base metals by OG62). ALS runs its own QA/QC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicates. Nine Mile's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks with a stringent review of all results; QAQC and data validation were performed and no material errors were observed. Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director, the Company's Qualified Person, who is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Mineral VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick. The Company is exploring four VMS projects: Wedge, Nine Mile Brook, California Lake, and Canoe Landing Lake (East - West), positioning for the boom in AI data centers, EV and green technologies requiring copper, silver, lead, and zinc, with a hedge with gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA

CEO & Director

T: +1.506.804.6117

E: info@ninemilemetals.com

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt and reporting of remaining certified assay results; the anticipated total of approximately 35 holes in the 10,000-metre program; the completion of eight (8) BHEM surveys and a second round of drilling, including on the western flank of the Wedge; drilling at Tribag-West Wedge with the Company's second rig; 3D modelling with APEX Geoscience toward a new NI 43-101 technical report and mineral resource estimate; the planned investor site tour and attendance at EMP 2026; and the Company's upcoming Nine Mile Brook exploration program. This information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the timely receipt of assays, planned hole depths, and the availability of equipment, personnel and financing. Actual results could differ materially due to risks including assay delays, survey and modelling outcomes, weather and site access, financing and market conditions. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information, and Nine Mile undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by applicable securities law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 · T: (506) 804-6117 · www.ninemilemetals.com

SOURCE: Nine Mile Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nine-mile-metals-ddh-wd-26-18-intersects-a-high-grade-vms-lens-returning-7.13-cu-1239250