"Financing an agrivoltaic project is not simply a matter of financing a solar power plant. For banks, this hybrid asset must demonstrate its ability to generate electricity while maintaining a viable agricultural activity," said Laetitia Limongi, renewable energy structured finance manager at Banque Populaire du Sud, speaking at the AgriVoltaics Industry Forum Europe 2026, held in Bordeaux, France, on October 13 and 14, 2026. In a less favorable financial environment, this complexity is weighing on the bankability of projects and prompting stakeholders to seek new sources of revenue and capital. ...

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