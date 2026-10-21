

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, healthcare company Abbott Laboratories (ABT) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the fourth quarter and reaffirmed its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2026.



For the fourth quarter, Abbott projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.62 to $1.67 per share.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.55 per share on comparable sales growth of 6.0 percent.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, ABT is trading on the NYSE at $100.43, down $2.27 or 2.21 percent.



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