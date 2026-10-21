Amadeus and NVIDIA have been collaborating to explore how accelerated computing and travel-specific AI could support faster, more scalable and more efficient flight search. Building on this work, the companies have now signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen their collaboration and accelerate further exploration.

As AI assistants increasingly search on behalf of travelers, they are changing both the volume and complexity of demand placed on travel technology. Amadeus, in collaboration with NVIDIA, have already conducted initial technical assessments and benchmarking activities, on the NVIDIA Hopper and Blackwell platform, NVIDIA's accelerated computing architectures designed for AI and high-performance computing workloads, to better understand how accelerated computing could support large-scale travel shopping workloads. Through the MoU, Amadeus and NVIDIA will continue this collaboration, with aims to deliver faster, more scalable and more efficient flight search as AI-powered travel shopping continues to evolve, whilst maintaining the accuracy and bookability on which travel sellers and travelers depend.

The collaboration is structured around three areas of exploration.

Firstly, Amadeus, in collaboration with NVIDIA, is exploring opportunities to optimize flight-search performance through the use of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Central Processing Unit (CPU) technologies. Amadeus used NVIDIA CUDA, NVIDIA's computing platform and programming model that enables software to take advantage of GPU acceleration, to adapt one part of the flight-search process so that many calculations could run at the same time on GPUs. Early tests on NVIDIA Hopper and Blackwell GPUs have demonstrated promising potential for improving response times and scalability, and Amadeus plans to evaluate these approaches across a broader range of travel-search workloads.

In parallel, Amadeus, in collaboration with NVIDIA, is assessing the potential of developing travel-specific foundation models, in collaboration with other actors to help address emerging travel-related challenges and enhance the performance of existing travel-specific models in ways that general-purpose models may not.

Finally, Amadeus and NVIDIA are also examining cloud and infrastructure efficiencies that could help support the growing demands of AI-enabled travel. For example, the companies are exploring new approaches to cloud resource planning and workload optimization that could improve infrastructure utilization while maintaining service performance and reliability.

Lutz Vorneweg, SVP Strategic Partners, Amadeus, said: "As AI transforms the travel ecosystem, maintaining fast, accurate and bookable flight search at global scale requires new approaches. As the neutral execution layer that orchestrates connections between travel providers, sellers and digital assistants, we are excited to work with NVIDIA to explore how accelerated computing and AI technologies can help power the next generation of travel search."

David Hogan, Vice President of Enterprise EMEA, NVIDIA, said: "AI is unlocking new possibilities across travel, from more intelligent search to emerging uses of AI assistants, and creating new demands on computing infrastructure. Our collaboration with Amadeus combines NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI with deep travel expertise to explore faster, more efficient flight search at global scale."

For travelers, the work is designed to return flight options as quickly as possible, showing only what is available and bookable, an increasingly complex task in an AI-driven world.

For travel sellers, the collaboration explores how search can evolve to support more complex travel requests, while remaining ready for the rapid growth in search traffic driven by AI-powered travel assistants.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021392690/en/

Contacts:

Nick Ward

nward@fireoth.com