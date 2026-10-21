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PR Newswire
21.10.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Freespace launches Space Manager for workplace planning

Freespace launches Space Manager for workplace planning

AI-powered workplace planning platform connects workplace intelligence with employee experience

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespace, a workplace performance platform, today launches Space Manager, a software solution that combines occupancy data with employee preferences to generate workplace layout and scheduling plans, enabling employees and teams to coordinate shared office days.

Hybrid working makes it difficult to balance employee experience with real estate costs. CBRE's 2026 global workplace benchmark found that organizations use 53% of office space on an average day and 80% on peak days. Mondays and Fridays remain relatively empty, while office costs continue to rise.

Current administrative tools for managing office utilization vary across organizations. Research indicates that nearly half of organizations analyze space usage using spreadsheets, while 51% cite poor or missing data as a barrier to AI adoption. Other organizations rely on legacy workplace systems that operate in silos, meaning plans often reach employees late or not at all.

Space Manager Integrates occupancy data from sensors, badge access and Wi-Fi, with employee preferences and floor plan limitations. The platform's AI planning engine tests layouts, seating plans and attendance patterns against business goals, such as co-location and flexible capacity. It then implements the chosen plan through Freespace apps and digital wayfinding signage, so employees know when, where and with whom they are working.

The release of Space Manager further strengthens Freespace's Connected Workplace ecosystem, which includes Optimize (how space is used), Manage (turns insight into action), and Engage (employee digital workplace experience). Built on a shared data foundation, Freespace products work together seamlessly to improve workplace performance.

"For years, clients have trusted Freespace to show how their offices are really used," said Raj Krishnamurthy, CEO and Founder of Freespace. "But knowing is only half the story. Space Manager is the next step in our Connected Workplace vision, turning workplace intelligence into real action. Operators can design better office experiences, employees can have more productive workdays, and leaders can make decisions they can defend."

Space Manager is available now. To book a demonstration, visit www.afreespace.com/lp-space-manager.

About Freespace

Founded in 2015, Freespace is a connected Workplace Performance Platform. It helps global organisations understand, plan and improve how offices are used. Its Optimize, Manage and Engage pillars connect workplace intelligence with employee experience. Freespace is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and GDPR compliant.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/freespace-launches-space-manager-for-workplace-planning-302912735.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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