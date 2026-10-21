Pantheon Ventures: Pantheon exceeds target with $6bn for its latest global private equity secondaries program

Pantheon Global Secondaries Fund VIII (PGSF VIII) and related vehicles held its final closing at $6bn, exceeding its $3.5bn target by 71%

The successful capital raise reflects growing investor demand for Pantheon's global secondaries strategy, with significant commitments from new investors across Asia and the Middle East

Closing follows approximately $3.35bn of private equity secondaries deployment in 2025, reflecting the quality and volume of Pantheon's proprietary deal flow





LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pantheon, a leading global private markets investor with approximately $84bn1 in AUM, today announced the final close of the Pantheon Global Secondaries Fund VIII and associated vehicles (PGSF VIII), its latest flagship global private equity secondaries offering, with commitments totaling $6bn.

The closing follows record deployment of approximately $3.35bn across 17 secondary transactions in 2025, reflecting Pantheon's differentiated access to proprietary deal flow and continued investor demand for secondaries as a portfolio management tool.

PGSF VIII pursues a differentiated strategy, delivering investors exposure to hard-to-access GPs through a portfolio focused on the mid-market globally. The fund takes a blended approach across LP-led and GP-led transactions drawing on Pantheon's GP relationships and broader private equity platform. This approach allows PGSF VIII to acquire what we believe to be high-quality funds and companies at attractive valuations, building a portfolio diversified by vintage, GP and geography, with a focus on buyout strategies.

Since Pantheon's first private equity secondaries investment in 1988, secondaries have been a core component of Pantheon's $41bn1 private equity platform, providing investors with access to high-quality private equity exposure through both LP-led and GP-led transactions.

Amyn Hassanally, Partner and Global Head of Private Equity Secondaries at Pantheon, said: "Pantheon is recognized for its early leadership in secondaries, and our private equity secondaries strategy continues to be a compelling way for our investors to access high-quality private equity exposure with the diversification benefits the asset class provides. The depth of our GP relationships and access to extensive data across private equity funds and companies amassed over decades enables us to have conviction and be disciplined about the assets we buy and the partners we back, particularly in the mid-market where access and selection matters most. We enter this next phase with strong conviction in our ability to keep identifying compelling opportunities for our investors."

Florence Dard, Chief Client Officer at Pantheon, added: "We are pleased to complete our largest private equity secondaries fundraise to date at $6bn, building on nearly four decades of experience in this market. Our clients value our ongoing focus on the mid-market and our differentiated, longstanding relationships with hard-to-access, top-performing GPs. We are grateful for the continued support of our long-term investors in our private equity secondaries strategy, and are pleased to welcome a strong cohort of new investors this cycle, including significant commitments from Asia and the Middle East."

Pantheon's global private equity platform has a 40-year track record of investing across the full lifecycle from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondaries. This breadth of expertise across private equity, infrastructure, and private credit provides the access, relationships, and structuring capability to source and execute across the widest range of opportunities to create value for investors.

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Pantheon

Mariella Reason, Pantheon Communications

Tel: +44 20 3473 3975 | Email: mariella.reason@pantheon.com

About Pantheon

Pantheon* has been at the forefront of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments, from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondary purchases, across private equity, infrastructure, and private credit. For more information, please visit www.pantheon.com.

We have partnered globally with institutional investors of all sizes as well as a growing number of private wealth advisers and investors, with approximately $84bn in discretionary assets under management (as of March 31, 2026).

Leveraging our specialized experience and global team of professionals across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, we invest with purpose and lead with expertise to build secure financial futures.

* Pantheon refers to the subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings of Pantheon Ventures Inc. and AMG Plymouth UK Holdings Limited and includes operating entities principally based in the US (San Francisco and New York), UK (London), Guernsey, Tokyo, Dublin and Singapore. Pantheon Ventures Inc. and Pantheon Ventures (US) LP are registered as investment advisors with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); Pantheon Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Guernsey) Ltd and a number of other Pantheon entities incorporated in Guernsey are regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Pantheon Ventures (Asia) Limited is registered as a Type II Financial Instruments Business and Investment Advisory and Agency Business Operator with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan (KLFB). Pantheon Ventures (Ireland) DAC is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI") and is an appointed representative of Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP in respect of activities carried out in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Singapore) Pte. Ltd holds a capital markets service license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") to conduct fund management with accredited and institutional investors.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Certain statements in this communication reflect the subjective view of Pantheon and cannot be independently verified. © 2026

1 As of March 31, 2026.