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AH

WKN: A40S05 | ISIN: US0441037944 | Ticker-Symbol: AHD0
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 18:03
2,280 Euro
+42,50 % +0,680
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2002,24018:21
2,1802,24018:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHA TEKNOVA
ALPHA TEKNOVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHA TEKNOVA INC5,385-27,13 %
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC2,280+42,50 %
OLENOX INDUSTRIES INC0,950+28,91 %
ROBIN ENERGY LTD0,347-12,82 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.