In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Robin Energy Ltd. (RBNE) - up 177% at $1.10 Olenox Industries Inc. (OLOX) - up 54% at $1.13 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) - up 40% at $2.48 Springview Holdings Ltd (SPHL) - up 22% at $2.97 INVE Technologies, Inc. (INVE) - up 16% at $2.58 J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (YMAT) - up 12% at $2.26 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - up 11% at $36.01 Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) - up 11% at $2.24 E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) - up 10% at $1.40 My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) - up 10% at $1.13

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO) - down 28% at $5.34 WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (SAIQ) - down 15% at $5.82 SCWorx Corp. (WORX) - down 13% at $3.18 Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) - down 10% at $4.80 Global Mofy AI Limited (GMM) - down 9% at $1.04 Diginex Limited (DGNX) - down 8% at $1.27 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - down 7% at $63.84 Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) - down 7% at $7.66 Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (BYAH) - down 7% at $2.20 DeFiCapital Markets, Inc. (DCM) - down 6% at $3.52

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX