Investments & Wealth Institute: Investments & Wealth Foundation and Dobbs Education, LLC Commit $40,000 to Expand Access to Yale Executive Education

Initiative will support 40 CIMA and CPWA certification scholarships during the 2026-2027 program year

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / The Investments & Wealth Foundation today announced a $40,000 commitment from Dobbs Education, LLC to expand scholarship access for financial professionals pursuing advanced certification education through the Yale School of Management.

The one-year initiative will help fund 40 scholarships between July 1, 2026, and June 30, 2027. Each quarter, the Foundation will award five scholarships supporting the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) certification education program at Yale and five scholarships supporting the Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) certification education program at Yale.

Each scholarship will provide no less than $2,000 in financial support. Dobbs Education, LLC will contribute $1,000 per scholarship, with the Foundation providing the remaining scholarship funding.

Dobbs Education, LLC is represented in the agreement by James E. Dobbs and Kevin Allison. The initiative builds on a shared commitment to reducing financial barriers to advanced financial advice and wealth management education - and ensuring that talented professionals have access to rigorous, executive-level learning.

"Earning an advanced certification can be a defining step in an advisor's professional development, but the necessary financial commitment can place that opportunity beyond the reach of many talented people," said Jim Dobbs, representing Dobbs Education, LLC. "This initiative is intended to make the Yale educational experience more accessible to professionals who are ready to deepen their expertise, strengthen their practices, and deliver greater value to the clients and communities they serve."

The Institute partners with Yale School of Management to deliver executive education associated with the CIMA and CPWA certification programs. The CIMA certification is designed for financial advisors and investment consultants managing the investment needs of affluent and institutional clients. The CPWA certification is designed for experienced advisors and wealth managers serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

"This commitment demonstrates how private philanthropy and professional education can work together to produce measurable workforce impact in financial services," said Sean Walters, executive director of the Investments & Wealth Foundation. "We are especially grateful to Dobbs Education, LLC for its leadership and for recognizing the value that advanced professional education can create for both advisors and the clients they serve. Jim Dobbs' own experience with Institute certifications gives him a firsthand understanding of the rigor, relevance, and career value these programs can provide."

By pairing Dobbs Education, LLC's support with Foundation scholarship resources, the initiative will provide 40 professionals with access to advanced education through one of the world's leading academic institutions.

Scholarship applicants will be evaluated through the Foundation's established selection process. Awards are based on eligibility, financial need, the quality of the application, and demonstrated professional commitment.

For more information about Foundation scholarships and eligibility requirements, visit Investmentsandwealth.org/Foundation.

About the Investments & Wealth Foundation

The Investments & Wealth Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, expands access to career-transforming education for financial professionals who are underrepresented in the financial advice industry, including women, professionals of color, veterans, next-generation professionals, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQ+ professionals, and advisors working for firms that do not provide tuition assistance. Through scholarships supporting the Institute's advanced professional certifications, the Foundation reduces financial barriers to specialized education and helps build a more representative, highly skilled, and sustainable advisor workforce. Operating and marketing expenses are underwritten by the Institute, allowing 100% of charitable contributions to support scholarships.

About Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional membership association, education provider, and credentialing body for financial service professionals and advisors serving high-net-worth clients. The Institute administers and grants the CIMA, CPWA, and RMA certifications and delivers advanced education through leading academic and industry partners.

About Dobbs Education, LLC

Dobbs Education has developed and managed education and training programs for financial professionals since 2002. Jim Dobbs has trained over 10,000 financial professionals in the U.S. and Asia, specializing in CFP, CIMA, and CPWA certifications, financial psychology, behavioral finance and other wealth management programs.

For more information, contact Carly Augeri, Director of Marketing Communications, Investments & Wealth Institute, at +1 707-681-1243 or at caugeri@i-w.org.

SOURCE: Investments & Wealth Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/investments-and-wealth-foundation-and-dobbs-education-llc-commit-40-1238805