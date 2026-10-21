Olenox Industries Inc.: Olenox Industries Reports September Bitcoin Production as Recent Acquisitions Expand Energy-Powered Digital Infrastructure Strategy

Company earns 15.03 Bitcoin in September as Wildboy and Odin acquisitions broaden energy platform; November return to normal miner clock speeds expected to support higher fleet utilization

CONROE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) ("Olenox" or the "Company"), an integrated energy and infrastructure company, today announced that its CS Digital Ventures, LLC ("CS Digital") operations earned approximately 15.03 Bitcoin during September 2026 as Olenox continues building an integrated platform connecting energy production, power generation and next-generation computing.

The update follows Olenox's recent completion of the Wildboy and Odin acquisitions, expanding the Company's energy platform and advancing its longer-term strategy to connect Olenox-controlled energy resources with power-intensive digital infrastructure.

"September's production reflects the ongoing mining operations we added through CS Digital, while our recent acquisitions expand the energy side of the platform," said Mike McLaren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Olenox. "Our long-term opportunity extends beyond Bitcoin production alone. We are bringing together energy assets, mining expertise and infrastructure capabilities with the goal of creating a more integrated and economically compelling computing business."

During September, CS Digital recorded average operational hashrate of approximately 1.04 exahashes per second ("EH/s") and uptime of 68%. Operations reflected seasonal power curtailments intended to reduce transmission costs in 2027, along with reduced miner clock speeds at the Pyote site to protect equipment from summer heat.

The summer curtailment season ended September 30, and the Company expects miners to return to normal clock speed in November, subject to operating conditions.

Olenox's longer-term strategy is to convert Company-controlled natural gas into computing power at or near the point of generation, with the goal of lowering energy costs, monetizing available gas resources and expanding into additional high-value computing applications. The Wildboy and Odin acquisitions add to the energy platform supporting that strategy.

The planned gas-powered infrastructure represents Olenox's forward strategy and is distinct from the third-party hosted mining operations reflected in September's results.

All September operating figures are preliminary, unaudited and subject to final operational and financial review.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) is an integrated energy and infrastructure company focused on acquiring, developing and operating assets across the oil and natural gas, energy services, power generation, modular infrastructure and digital-compute sectors. Through its subsidiaries, Olenox is building a vertically integrated platform designed to connect energy resources with power-intensive infrastructure while delivering engineered and modular solutions across industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "potential" or similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning the expected return of miners to normal clock speed in November; increases in fleet utilization; anticipated transmission-cost benefits from seasonal curtailment; the integration of CS Digital's operations with Olenox's energy assets; the anticipated benefits and integration of the Wildboy and Odin acquisitions; the development and scaling of gas-powered digital infrastructure; potential energy-cost reductions; the monetization of natural gas resources; expansion into digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and next-generation computing applications; and the Company's future business, operations and financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates, expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, volatility in Bitcoin prices and network difficulty; changes in mining economics; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired operations and assets; the availability, cost and reliability of electrical power and natural gas; the availability and terms of hosting arrangements; weather conditions; equipment performance and fleet utilization; volatility in commodity and electricity prices; regulatory developments; the Company's ability to secure financing and execute its growth strategy; the Company's ability to successfully develop its energy, power-generation and digital-infrastructure projects; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of its date, and Olenox undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations

investors@olenox.com

Media Contact

Rona Menashe

Guttman Associates PR & Marketing

Rona@GuttmanPR.com

SOURCE: Olenox Industries Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/olenox-industries-reports-september-bitcoin-production-as-recent-acqu-1239228