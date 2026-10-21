WebinarGeek ranks top in DesignRush's 2026 comparison of 10 webinar software platforms.

Zoetermeer, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - WebinarGeek has been named the best webinar software platform for live-to-on-demand webinar campaigns in DesignRush's 2026 comparison of 10 webinar platforms.

Image caption: WebinarGeek provides browser-based software for live, automated, on-demand, paid, and hybrid webinars. Source: DesignRush.

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The comparison evaluated 10 webinar platforms based on webinar formats, pricing, attendee limits, engagement features, analytics, CRM integrations, recording reuse, branding, and customer support.

DesignRush recognized WebinarGeek for covering the webinar process within its browser-based platform, including:

Registration and audience interaction

Analytics and follow-up

Content reuse

Live, automated, on-demand, just-in-time, paid, and hybrid webinars

Interactive sessions and webinar series

"We're pleased to see WebinarGeek recognized by DesignRush for its live-to-on-demand capabilities. A live webinar can continue to serve an audience after the event itself, and making that transition simple gives businesses more ways to use the content they have already created. We've focused on making that process part of the same webinar experience, from the live session through registration, follow-up, and on-demand viewing," said Remco Treuren, CEO and founder of WebinarGeek.

Live webinar recordings can be used for on-demand or automated webinars, with the presentation and interactions from the live session carried into the recorded version.

After a live event, users can offer attendees a replay or turn the recording into an on-demand webinar with its own registration page, follow-up emails, and additional statistics.

See how WebinarGeek's webinar platform supports live events, on-demand content, audience engagement, and more at Host Webinars with ease | WebinarGeek.

About WebinarGeek:

WebinarGeek is a browser-based webinar software platform supporting live, automated, on-demand, paid, and hybrid webinars. The platform provides tools for registration, audience interaction, analytics, follow-up, content reuse, and integrations with business and marketing systems. WebinarGeek reports that its software is used by more than 5,000 companies in more than 55 countries, with 27 million webinar viewers and 1.1 million webinars hosted.

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