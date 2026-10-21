New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Joseph Gunnar & Co., a leading full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth companies, will be participating in The PIPEs Conference, which will take place November 4 - 5, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, California.

Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Joseph Gunnar & Co. management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a New York based, full-service investment bank and broker-dealer focused on emerging growth markets, with particular expertise across sectors including technology, life sciences, media, energy, and consumer. The Firm provides integrated investment banking, capital markets, institutional sales and trading, equity research, and private wealth management services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high net worth individuals. Through its comprehensive platform and established investor network, Joseph Gunnar delivers targeted access to capital and investment opportunities across public and private markets, with a focus on relationship-driven execution and long-term client partnerships. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ and is a limited underwriting member of NYSE.

About PIPEs and DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events has covered private investments in public equity for more than 20 years with our annual industry event. The PIPEs Conference offers the largest forum for networking and dealmaking while covering key trends, regulatory updates, and notable transaction structures.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.