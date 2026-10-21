Klarna Group Plc (NYSE: KLAR), the everyday finance network, today launched Consumer FX, which allows shoppers to buy from any participating Klarna merchant in the world and pay in their own currency, with no exchange fee. The price and rate are shown upfront and stay visible in the Klarna app after purchase, so there are no surprises on the statement.

The new launch means any Klarna connected merchant can sell to Klarna's 120 million consumers in 26 countries with no new integration, and no need for a local entity of foreign bank account. Klarna also handles FX disclosure, consent and compliance. Early results show merchants gain a 5% lift in conversion and 6% in sales due to the expanded reach.

The launch comes as cross-border payments are growing globally. DHL reports that 70% of 2026 shoppers buy internationally, up 10% from 2025, and 45% buy across borders more than once a month.1

"Increasingly, shoppers aren't thinking in borders," says David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer, Klarna, "Consumer FX enables consumers to use our payment options on any Klarna merchant, regardless of country or currency, driving additional value across our global network."

Klarna connects 120 million active consumers across 26 countries with more than 1.2 million live merchants, a merchant base that grew 54% year over year. Consumer FX is live across all of Klarna's markets and currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, SEK, NOK, DKK, CAD, AUD, NZD and MXN.

Forward-Looking Statements

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About Klarna

Klarna is the everyday finance network. With over 120 million global active Klarna users and 3.8 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. Over 1.2 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Apple, Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

1 https://www.dhl.com/global-en/microsites/ec/ecommerce-insights/insights/reports/2026-ecommerce-trends-report.html

Category: Investor News

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