CVS Health: How To Prepare Your Household for Cold and Flu Season

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / CVS Health

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Key points

Cold and flu season is upon us so it's time to think about ways to prepare so that you are ready when the inevitable sick day occurs.

Nicole Henry, PharmD, CVS Pharmacy, shares tips for preparing for sick season, including taking stock of what OTC wellness products you should have on hand for all members of the family, getting a flu vaccine and talking to your pharmacist if you have questions.

CVS Pharmacy offers a wide assortment of OTC store brand products, along with prescription services, flu vaccines and other everyday wellness items, making it a convenient destination for everything you need to support your wellness this season.

The worst time to discover an expired fever reducer or an empty box of cold medicine is when someone in your household is already sick. A quick wellness check now can help you prepare for common seasonal symptoms, and make it easier to know where to turn when questions arise.

"As families settle into fall routines, it's a good time to take stock of the health and wellness products already at home, check labels and expiration dates, and fill any gaps before symptoms start," says Nicole Henry, PharmD, CVS Pharmacy. "Having a few basics ready can help families focus on feeling better rather than making an unexpected trip to the store and make those unexpected sick days easier to manage."

Henry shares five ways to prepare your household for the season ahead.

1. Take stock before someone gets sick.

Start with a quick review of your wellness products. Check labels and expiration dates, note products that are running low, and make a list of anything you may need to replace. Keeping a simple written or digital inventory can make this easier to revisit throughout the season.

As you review each item, confirm that it is appropriate for the ages and health needs of everyone in your household, including children. Store medications according to their labels and safely out of children's reach.

2. Build a sick-day kit.

Every household's needs are different, but it can be helpful to think about a few specific categories when preparing:

Temporary pain and fever reducers

Products for specific symptom relief, such as cough, congestion, sore throat or allergy symptoms like runny nose and eyes

At-home flu and COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for family members ages 2 and older

Hydration and other comfort items like a humidifier, hydration products and saline nasal spray

A multivitamin to support general wellness

Tissues, hand sanitizer and other basic hygiene supplies

CVS Pharmacy offers a wide assortment of OTC store brand products , which are just as effective as national brand options. CVS also has prescription services and other everyday wellness items, as well as beverage and grocery items to keep you fueled and hydrated all season long.

3. Speak with your pharmacist.

When symptoms arrive, the number of options in the medicine aisle can feel overwhelming. That's where a pharmacist can help.

Over-the-counter medicines aren't necessarily one-size-fits-all. There are several factors to consider when choosing an option.

"Your pharmacist can help answer questions and identify considerations based on your symptoms, age, other medications and individual health needs," Henry says. "Even OTC products may interact with other medications, so it is important to read the label and speak with your pharmacist if you are unsure which option is appropriate for you."

Consumers should also follow the dosing instructions provided on product labels. Before taking more than one medication, compare the active ingredients to avoid unintentionally taking the same ingredient in multiple products. A pharmacist can help if you are unsure whether products can be used together.

4. Make prevention part of your routine.

Preparation isn't just about having the right products at home. Preventive habits can also be part of a household's cold and flu season routine.

The CDC recommends seasonal flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions, with September and October generally being ideal times for vaccination ahead of peak flu activity. Flu vaccines are available at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations nationwide.

Regular handwashing matters, too. Henry recommends washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. When soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

5. Plan for convenience and cost.

No one wants to run to the store once symptoms start. A little planning can help make wellness purchases easier on both busy schedules and household budgets.

When shopping for wellness items, CVS Store Brand products can offer significant cost savings compared to the brand-name counterparts and many are eligible for FSA/HSA benefits. The CVS ExtraCare loyalty program can provide additional savings opportunities.

And if symptoms have already started, staying home may be preferable to making a trip to the store. Same-day delivery is available through CVS.com for those times when leaving home isn't an option.

Preparing now can make the first sick day feel more manageable. Check expiration dates, identify any gaps in your household supplies and ask a pharmacist if you have questions about ingredients, interactions or which products may be appropriate. Vaccination, testing and everyday preventive habits can also help your household navigate the season with greater confidence.

Find all your cold and flu products along with information about vaccinations at your local CVS Pharmacy or at CVS.com.

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/how-to-prepare-your-household-for-cold-and-flu-season-1239313