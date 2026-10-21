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PR Newswire
21.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Plaid CTO Will Robinson Talks the 'Next Horizon' from Money20/20: NYSE Content Update

Plaid CTO Will Robinson Talks the 'Next Horizon' from Money20/20: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 21st

  • Plaid CTO Will Robinson speaks to NYSE from Money20/20 USA
    • The next horizon is "making sense" of financial data, Robinson told Host J.D. Durkin.
    • Plaid is a private fintech, recently valued at $8 billion, with a business focus on connectivity, paired with intelligence.
  • Pineapple Financial rebrands to Pentiv
    • The move combines its established mortgage platform with a new intelligence model.
    • Pentiv says this marks the next phase of its evolution.
  • Acorns accesses Gen Z with Frich Deal
    • Financial wellness system Acorns announced on October 13 that it purchased Frich.
    • Frich called itself a financial education startup, reaching 1.6 million users.
    • Frich founders will join Acorns as Co-Leads of Education and Community.

Opening Bell
Simplify Asset Management, Inc. celebrates the Simplify Managed Futures ETF

Closing Bell
Credo AI rings in the era of trusted AI and celebrates its 5th Annual AI Trust Summit

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plaid-cto-will-robinson-talks-the-next-horizon-from-money2020-nyse-content-update-302915466.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.