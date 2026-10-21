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ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Law Office of Edward Lyle: D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb Faces Deposition in 42 U.S.C. Section 1983 Civil Rights Lawsuit

Targeted Discovery Motion Filed on Jury Tampering and Ex parte Alteration of Legislative Statutes in Jury Instructions Targets A.G. Schwalb - 42 U.S.C. § 1983 Case No. 1:24-cv-03247

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Legal counsel for Plaintiff Derrick Sieber confirmed today that a formal Motion for Targeted Discovery has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, Case No. 1:24-cv-03247.

The motion seeks a strictly limited, court-supervised two and a half hour oral deposition of Attorney General Brian Schwalb, alongside the production of internal municipal communications and telephonic logs. The targeted inquiry is designed to establish the threshold factual record necessary for the Court to adjudicate Attorney General Schwalb's absolute and qualified immunity defenses at the motion to dismiss stage of the case.

The underlying federal lawsuit, brought under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, alleges a continuous civil rights conspiracy involving D.C. Attorney General Schwalb and several directors and attorneys in his Office. Plaintiffs' Targeted Discovery Motion is limited to the topics of jury tampering and the ex parte alteration of D.C. Code § 28-3904(f) found in the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act 28 D.C. Code § 3901 et seq. A copy of the Targeted Discovery Motion filed on the Federal Docket can be viewed here:

https://app.accessnewswire.com/media/1239156/plaintiffs-discovery-mtn-20261019.pdf

Media Contact:
Law Firm Edward Lyle
Edward W. Lyle Esq
ewlyle@west1805.com
Office 202-333-4280 Cell 202-309-8587

SOURCE: Law Office of Edward Lyle



Related Documents:
  • plaintiffs-discovery-mtn-20261019


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/d.c.-attorney-general-brian-schwalb-faces-deposition-in-42-u.s.c-1239156

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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