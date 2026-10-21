Medical Care Technologies Inc. Transitions From Selling AI Software to Also Providing AI Model Training Consulting

Company Adds Enterprise Consulting Services Alongside First $250,000 Software Agreement and Six-Figure Collectibles Partnership Activity

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that it is transitioning from selling AI software to also providing enterprise and business-level consulting focused on AI model training and software integration.

The new consulting offering is designed for companies that want to create or improve AI capabilities inside their own operations. Services include model training support, data preparation guidance, integration architecture, and iterative refinement cycles intended to improve accuracy and operational fit. The move expands MDCE's commercial model beyond software sales and into direct technical consulting for businesses building or upgrading AI systems.

This transition follows the Company's first paid external software agreement, announced October 14, valued at up to $250,000 with a client group that includes current and retired NFL players. The first payment under that agreement has been initiated. In parallel, MDCE's subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used have advanced their partnership with a multi-billion-dollar sports card and collectibles company. That arrangement has already reached six figures in activity within the first few weeks, with Infinite Auctions supplying game-worn memorabilia and Real Game Used providing photo-match authentication..

"We started by developing an AI software catalogue that we hoped to monetize. Now we are generating revenue from software development and now also providing consulting on AI model training for businesses that need custom integration support," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "The $250,000 software agreement and the six-figure collectibles partnership show we can generate meaningful revenue from several of our diverse offerings. Adding consulting gives us another direct channel to monetize the same technical foundation."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com | https://strainscanpro.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expansion of commercial offerings and potential client engagements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-transitions-from-selling-ai-1239269