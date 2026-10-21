Agent appointments continue to exceed expectations as Orange prepares to leverage its technology platform and established agent relationships for rapid Texas expansion

Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Orange Underwriters, LLC DBA Orange Insurance Services ("Orange"), a technology-driven provider of non-standard automobile insurance, today announced that its growth in appointed insurance agencies continues to significantly exceed the company's original targets. Building on that momentum, Orange also announced plans to expand into Texas during the first quarter of 2027.

Since launching operations in Florida, Orange has experienced strong demand from independent insurance agents, with agency appointments continuing to grow well ahead of the company's initial projections. The company believes this momentum reflects its focus on providing agents with competitive products, an easy-to-use technology platform, responsive service, and a streamlined approach to writing non-standard automobile insurance.

"The response from the independent agent community has continued to exceed our expectations," said Dean Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Underwriters. "Our agent appointment growth continues to blow past the targets we established when we launched. More importantly, we are seeing agents actively use the Orange platform and grow their business with us. That momentum gives us tremendous confidence as we prepare for the next stage of Orange's expansion."

Orange Announces Texas Expansion for Q1 2027

Orange plans to enter the Texas personal automobile insurance market in Q1 2027, marking the company's next major geographic expansion.

The Texas launch is expected to allow Orange to leverage much of the technology, operational infrastructure, underwriting capabilities, and agent-facing systems it has already developed. Rather than building a new distribution platform from the ground up, Orange expects to use its existing infrastructure to support a rapid and efficient rollout in Texas.

Orange also expects to benefit from numerous existing relationships with independent insurance agencies and producers throughout Texas, providing the company with an established distribution foundation as it enters the state.

"Texas represents a natural next step for Orange," Kozlowski added. "We already have many relationships with agents in the market, and we have built a system designed to scale. Our objective is to take the technology, processes and agent experience that are working for us today and leverage them to grow rapidly in Texas."

The expansion reflects Orange's broader strategy of entering attractive non-standard auto markets where the company can combine technology, disciplined underwriting, strong agent relationships, and responsive service to create a differentiated experience for independent agents and their customers.

Continued Investment in Independent Agents

As Orange expands, the company intends to continue investing in its independent agency distribution network. Orange's strategy is centered on making it easier for agents to quote, bind, service, and manage automobile insurance business while providing the personal support agents expect from their insurance partners.

The company expects to provide additional information regarding its Texas product, agent appointments, and anticipated launch date as it approaches the first quarter of 2027.

About Orange Underwriters, LLC DBA Orange Insurance Services

Orange Underwriters, LLC DBA Orange Insurance Services is a technology-enabled managing general agency specializing in non-standard personal automobile insurance. Built by insurance industry veterans with extensive experience in underwriting, claims, operations, distribution and technology, Orange is focused on providing independent agents with competitive insurance products, responsive service and modern technology designed to simplify the insurance experience for agents and policyholders.

Orange Underwriters operates as part of Orange Auto Insurance, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HPN Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: KICK).

About HPN Holdings, Inc.

HPN Holdings, Inc. is an OTC Markets company trading under the symbol KICK. The company's strategy includes acquiring and growing operating businesses through mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated growth, expansion of Orange's agency distribution network, premium production, operating performance, future insurance capacity and the company's business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, insurance market conditions, regulatory developments, availability and cost of capital, reinsurance availability, underwriting performance and other factors described in HPN Holdings, Inc.'s public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

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