MetricStream, the global market leader in AI-native governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced it was named the category leader in Agentic Platforms GRC, Enterprise GRC, GRC eGRC, and GRC Global Financial Institutions in the 2027 Chartis RiskTech100 report. MetricStream ranked 15th overall this year, alongside leaders such as Moody's, SAS, Oracle, FIS, Nasdaq, S&P Global, Experian, and Bloomberg.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021819332/en/

RiskTech100 2027 Leader Category Leader, Agentic Platforms GRC

The RiskTech100 is a study that evaluates hundreds of technology companies across various risk categories in financial services, with only the top 100 making the final list. MetricStream was the only pure-play GRC company in the top 20, and among its GRC peers, ranked #1 in Strategy, Customer Satisfaction, and Innovation.

"We're extremely proud to be recognized as a category leader in GRC in the RiskTech100 report," said Marc Levine, CEO of MetricStream. "Being ranked first among our peers for strategy, customer satisfaction, and innovation is a testament to the value we consistently strive to deliver for our customers as well as the type of partnerships we aim to form with them."

MetricStream earned the following category recognitions in this year's report:

Category Leader in Agentic Platforms GRC: MetricStream was named the leader in this new category, reflecting the importance of agentic AI in GRC, along with the company's innovation and advancements.

MetricStream was named the leader in this new category, reflecting the importance of agentic AI in GRC, along with the company's innovation and advancements. Category Leader in Enterprise GRC: MetricStream was named the category leader in Enterprise GRC, reinforcing the company's long-standing leadership.

MetricStream was named the category leader in Enterprise GRC, reinforcing the company's long-standing leadership. Category Leader in GRC eGRC: MetricStream topped the GRC eGRC category, underscoring the strength of its enterprise GRC content and workflow capabilities.

MetricStream topped the GRC eGRC category, underscoring the strength of its enterprise GRC content and workflow capabilities. Category Leader in GRC Global Financial Institutions: MetricStream was named the leader among GRC providers serving global financial institutions.

"Being the only pure-play GRC company in the top 20 is not an accident," said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of MetricStream. "We've focused on GRC for more than two decades, with the deepest context and domain expertise. Working closely with our customers, we're delivering measurable outcomes with AI. Our customers are running it today, inside real workflows, making high-stakes decisions faster. That's the only measure of AI that counts."

Chartis describes this year's report as "a significant, seminal departure" from those of prior years. MetricStream believes this reflects a broader shift from agentic AI as a roadmap item to AI as core infrastructure that increasingly separates vendors that have rebuilt around agentic AI from those still bolting it on. MetricStream's win in the brand-new Agentic Platforms GRC category reflects that shift.

MetricStream's AI-native GRC platform gives organizations a single, integrated way to assess, manage, and mitigate enterprise risk strategic, operational, IT, cyber, third-party, audit, and compliance instead of the disconnected point tools most GRC programs are stuck with today.

This is the second recognition for MetricStream by Chartis this year. In addition to the RiskTech100, MetricStream was named the #1 ranked Category Leader in Enterprise GRC, as well as a Category Leader across all seven categories evaluated, in Chartis Research's Integrated GRC Solutions Financial Services, 2026 report, published in June 2026.

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the leader in AI-native GRC, simplifying Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built Risk, Compliance, Audit, Cyber GRC, Third-Party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code/no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by over 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations and offices around the globe. Learn more at www.metricstream.com.

Follow MetricStream on LinkedIn, Facebook andX

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides market intelligence, analysis and benchmarking on risk, compliance, governance and financial technology. Its reports and vendor assessments deliver actionable insight to help institutions evaluate solutions, manage risk, and make strategic technology and vendor-selection choices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021819332/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Patricia A. McParland

Vice President, Marketing

pr@metricstream.com