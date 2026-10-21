Andor Health Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North American Agentic AI-Based Care Orchestration Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition

The company is recognized for advancing agentic AI in healthcare through an interoperable, AI-native clinical services platform that enables intelligent workflow orchestration, clinician productivity, and enterprise scalability.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Andor Health has received the 2026 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the agentic AI-based care orchestration space for its outstanding achievements in strategic innovation, clinical workflow automation, and operational efficiency. The recognition highlights Andor Health's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Andor Health excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on an AI-native clinical services platform, agentic AI in healthcare, and a multimodel approach, Andor Health has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in intelligent clinical automation have enabled it to help healthcare organizations scale AI adoption while maintaining interoperability with existing electronic health records (EHRs) and clinical systems.

Innovation remains central to Andor Health's approach. Its flagship ThinkAndor platform integrates three core agentic capabilities: patient observation, ambient clinical documentation, and care orchestration. By combining intelligent software agents with AI-driven clinical services, the platform can monitor clinical environments, generate documentation, coordinate care activities, and deliver relevant information across the healthcare continuum. Its patent-pending architecture dynamically selects the most appropriate AI model for each clinical task, reducing dependence on individual AI models or cloud providers and enabling health systems to adopt emerging innovations while minimizing technology lock-in.

"A key element of Andor Health's competitive strategy centers on maintaining technology independence across its agentic AI platform. Rather than relying on a single large language model or cloud provider, the company developed a patent-pending architecture that dynamically selects the most appropriate AI model for each clinical task," said Nitin Manocha, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Andor Health's commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. The company collaborates with healthcare organizations to identify high-value use cases, establish AI governance structures, and develop phased deployment roadmaps tailored to operational priorities. By designing implementations for enterprise-wide expansion from the outset, Andor Health helps providers standardize workflows, improve clinician productivity, and enhance care coordination without disrupting established processes. Its multilayered governance approach supports reliable, clinically appropriate AI deployment aligned with specific healthcare workflows.

Frost & Sullivan commends Andor Health for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of agentic AI-based care orchestration and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

"Healthcare does not need more disconnected AI tools. Health systems need AI that can operate across the care continuum and take accountability for measurable outcomes," said Raj Toleti, CEO of Andor Health. "This recognition reflects the evolution of Andor Health from delivering AI infrastructure to delivering AI-native clinical services that combine intelligent automation with clinical expertise. Our focus is simple, to expand clinical capacity, improve outcomes, and own the outcome alongside our health system partners."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About Andor Health

Andor Health is the AI-native clinical services company for the era of continuous, outcomes-based care, uniting an AI platform, a licensed clinical workforce, and an approved CMS ACCESS Model clinic under one roof. ThinkAndor, its platform, is built on an agentic AI infrastructure of hundreds of fine-tuned AI skills that reason over data from electronic health records, connected devices, and other signals and turn it into real-time, clinician-reviewed insight, with deep EHR integration across more than 40 health systems and over 20 million patients, and AI-driven prior authorization built on FHIR and X12 278 standards. ThinkAndor was named 2026 Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EHR). Through its Psynergy Health clinic, the company delivers coordinated, longitudinal chronic care to Medicare beneficiaries across six disease areas via physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, dietitians, and care coordinators with a focus on rural and underserved communities, and at no cost to the patient.

Together, Andor Health and Psynergy Health own the technology, the clinical work, and the outcome inside real healthcare delivery, united by a single mission: to democratize healthcare for all. For more information, visit andorhealth.com.

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Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko, SVP, Marketing

Jennifer.Skitsko@andorhealth.com

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