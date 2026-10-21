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PR Newswire
21.10.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Frost & Sullivan Recognizes TP's AI-Powered Collection Service with the 2026 Transformational Innovation Leadership Award for the Collections Market

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes TP's AI-Powered Collection Service with the 2026 Transformational Innovation Leadership Award for the Collections Market

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized TP.ai Collect with the 2026 Transformational Innovation Leadership Award in the Global AI BPO CX Management Industry for its innovative use of agentic AI to transform debt collections and receivables management.

As organizations face rising delinquency rates, increasing regulatory complexity, and growing pressure to improve customer outcomes, TP.ai Collect is redefining collections through a hybrid model that combines agentic AI, human expertise, advanced analytics, and enterprise-grade governance. The solution suite from global digital business services leader TP helps organizations improve recovery performance while reducing operational costs and maintaining compliance.

"TP.ai Collect is designed and engineered to close, delivering not a point solution but a fully managed, intelligence-driven collections performance engine that integrates agentic AI, human expertise, advanced analytics, and enterprise-grade governance into a single, accountable outcome model," says Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Built on TP's more than 25 years of collections expertise, TP.ai Collect can reduce collection costs by up to 45% and increase recovery rates by up to 25%. Through intelligent, AI-driven engagement, the solution also improves right-party contact rates and payment conversion.

TP.ai Collect embeds responsible AI principles and compliance controls into every stage of the collections process. Its multilingual, rapidly deployable platform enables enterprises to standardize collections operations globally while adhering to local regulations and customer engagement requirements.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Transformational Innovation Leadership Award to a company that demonstrates exceptional innovation, disruptive market impact, and the ability to reshape industry dynamics through visionary strategy and execution. The award recognizes organizations that create new growth opportunities, establish competitive differentiation, and drive meaningful transformation for customers and industries alike.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognition Awards honor companies in regional and global markets that demonstrate outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, innovation, customer impact, strategic execution, and market transformation.

Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts evaluate market participants through comprehensive research, executive interviews, competitive benchmarking, and detailed analysis. The objective is to identify organizations that consistently demonstrate best-in-class performance and are shaping the future of their industries.

Contact us: Start the discussion: https://ww2.frost.com/contact-us/
Contact:
Camila Tinajero
E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-recognizes-tps-ai-powered-collection-service-with-the-2026-transformational-innovation-leadership-award-for-the-collections-market-302913749.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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