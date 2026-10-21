Levoit to Showcase Family-Focused Air Comfort Solutions at Baby Expo Dubai, Booth B45

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, a leading name in home wellness solutions, is pleased to announce its second participation in the upcoming Baby & Kids Expo Dubai, taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. Parents, expecting families, and industry partners are invited to visit Booth B45 to experience Levoit's latest lineup of air purifiers, humidifiers, fans, and vacuum cleaners, designed to enhance the modern Middle Eastern home.

Creating a Comfortable Nursery Environment

As UAE families seek the ideal living space, managing indoor air quality remains a top priority. Levoit's showcase at The Baby & Kids Expo Dubai will highlight a powerful trio of products engineered to address the unique climate challenges of the region:

Levoit Sprout Smart Air Purifier: Designed with the nursery in mind, the Sprout features five advanced sensors that monitor seven key air factors, including PM1, TVOC, and humidity. Its True HEPA filter captures 0.01µm ultrafine particles, while the built-in, blue-light-free night light and white noise function help create a soothing sleep environment for little ones.

Designed with the nursery in mind, the Sprout features five advanced sensors that monitor seven key air factors, including PM1, TVOC, and humidity. Its True HEPA filter captures 0.01µm ultrafine particles, while the built-in, blue-light-free night light and white noise function help create a soothing sleep environment for little ones. Levoit Classic 36in Tower Fan: Providing a refreshing breeze without disrupting nap time, this smart tower fan operates as quietly as 20dB. Its Advanced Sleep Mode automatically adjusts fan speed based on room temperature, and the 90° oscillation ensures wide coverage for the whole family.

Providing a refreshing breeze without disrupting nap time, this smart tower fan operates as quietly as 20dB. Its Advanced Sleep Mode automatically adjusts fan speed based on room temperature, and the 90° oscillation ensures wide coverage for the whole family. Levoit Dual 200s Smart Humidifier: Maintaining optimal humidity is essential for comfort. The Dual 200s features a 3-litre tank with top-fill convenience and can run for up to 25 hours on a single fill on a low-mist setting. With near-silent operation at 28dB and the ability to add essential oils, it lets parents easily customise the ambience of their living space.

Together, these products demonstrate Levoit's commitment to providing smart, integrated solutions for a healthier and more comfortable home environment.

Visit Levoit at Booth B45

Attendees of Baby Expo Dubai are encouraged to visit Booth B45 to see these products in action. Levoit's team will be on hand to provide live demonstrations and discuss how smart home technology can elevate the family living experience.

About Levoit

Since 2017, Levoit has been a leading air purification brand dedicated to cleaner air and peace of mind in every home. As a core brand of VeSync, Levoit designs intuitive, smart-enabled products that help families create comfortable and serene living spaces.

Media Contact:

VeSync pr.gcc@vesync.com

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