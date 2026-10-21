Euronet Worldwide, Inc.: Euronet Unveils OLON, a Unified Commerce Ecosystem Designed to Accelerate Merchant Growth

OLON connects merchants and consumers through simpler payments, smarter commerce and more rewarding experiences.

LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global payments infrastructure company and leader in payment processing and cross-border transactions, today announced the launch of OLON, a next-generation commerce ecosystem designed to help businesses simplify complexity in accepting and processing payments, helping to accelerate their growth and unlock new opportunities in an increasingly connected economy, while also creating a scalable foundation for Euronet's continued expansion in merchant services.

OLON, from the Greek word '????', meaning 'the whole', represents completeness and the power of interconnected parts working together as one. In merchant services, this philosophy comes to life by connecting payments with technology, integrated business applications and systems and value-added services into a unified ecosystem that evolves and grows alongside the merchant. The result is a connected commerce experience that helps businesses operate more efficiently, grow more effectively and engage customers more meaningfully, while giving consumers greater choice, seamless interactions and enhanced value at every touchpoint.

This philosophy is structured around three interconnected pillars: Payments, Commerce and Growth. Together, they bring payment acceptance, business application integrations and value-added services into a single, adaptable ecosystem.

Modular, flexible and future-ready by design, OLON allows merchants to activate the capabilities most relevant to their business and add new ones as their needs evolve. Its modular architecture combines the simplicity of one ecosystem with the flexibility to support different merchant needs, enabling efficient deployment and expansion across markets.

One Scalable Ecosystem for Payments, Commerce and Growth

More than a payments platform, OLON is a unified commerce ecosystem that simplifies how merchants operate, manage and grow their business and how consumers interact with merchants.

At its core, OLON provides a comprehensive payment acceptance layer across physical and digital commerce, spanning every physical acceptance channel (desktop, mobile, unattended, tap on phone), eCommerce, payment links, international and domestic card schemes, digital wallets, account-to-account payments and local payment methods.

This breadth enables OLON to address the global market country by country, adapting its proposition to local market needs and specificities rather than imposing a one-size-fits-all model. Building on more than 30 years of presence in Europe, Euronet provides critical payments infrastructure across local markets, supported by established operations, connectivity to national payment networks and long-standing business relationships. This provides a strong foundation for OLON's expansion.

Beyond payments, OLON becomes part of the merchant's everyday business ecosystem. Seamless integrations with global and local technology providers across ERP, ECR, invoicing, fiscal, retail, hospitality, restaurants, booking, ticketing and other industry-specific applications connect payments directly to core business processes while meeting the needs of different verticals and markets. Reporting, settlement monitoring, customer loyalty, analytics and reconciliation capabilities provide merchants with a single environment to better understand, manage and control their operations.

Another key differentiator of OLON is its unique, growing portfolio of value-added services within the broader Euronet ecosystem, designed to strengthen customer engagement and unlock new revenue opportunities for merchants. These include tax-free shopping services, bill payments, digital wallets, foreign exchange (FX) solutions, liquidity services, and meal vouchers, among others. OLON also enables merchants to distribute digital products and services from leading international brands, transforming the point of sale from a payment acceptance endpoint into a broader commerce and service channel. By bringing these capabilities together in a single platform, OLON lets merchants enrich their customer proposition, differentiate their offering, generate additional revenue streams and expand their role in the digital economy, while giving Euronet more opportunities to deepen merchant relationships over time.

Built for Local Markets. Designed for Scalable Growth.

OLON creates a commerce ecosystem that can be deployed consistently across markets while adapting to each country's specific needs. A common platform can accommodate local payment preferences, regulatory requirements, business practices, global and local enterprise applications, and market-specific integrations. In a highly fragmented global market, Euronet's established presence, infrastructure and market knowledge provide a strong foundation for growth.

Built around modularity, flexibility and adaptability, OLON lets merchants activate the capabilities that best fit their business today and expand as their needs evolve. OLON can add new payment methods, services, integrations and commerce capabilities over time, evolving alongside merchants, customers and the markets they serve while supporting disciplined expansion without building separate platforms for each market.

For consumers, OLON is designed to make everyday commerce simpler, more connected and more rewarding, giving people greater choice in how they pay while creating more seamless experiences across participating merchants. By bringing payments and merchant services into one connected ecosystem, OLON aims to strengthen the relationship between merchants and their customers and create greater value around every transaction.

For merchants, OLON is designed to make commerce simpler, smarter and more connected, bringing payments, business applications and value-added services together within one ecosystem. By giving businesses the tools to accept payments, manage and grow their operations and engage more effectively with customers, OLON aims to reduce complexity, improve efficiency and help merchants build stronger, more valuable customer relationships.

Nikos Fountas, EVP & CEO Payments Infrastructure Americas and EMEA, commented,

"OLON reflects our ambition to go beyond payment acceptance and create a broader commerce ecosystem that brings together the capabilities merchants need to operate, engage their customers and grow. Combined with Euronet's international scale and assets, OLON creates an ecosystem that is locally relevant, accelerates merchant growth and scales consistently across markets."

Greece to Be the First Market to Fully Deploy OLON

Building on Euronet's merchant services presence in more than 15 European countries, OLON will fully roll out first in Greece, one of its initial markets, reaching approximately 225,000 merchants across 300,000 physical points of sale and 7,000 eShops. OLON is also taking shape in Germany and other Southern European markets, with capabilities tailored to each market's needs and dynamics. The ecosystem will continue to evolve, with new services and capabilities introduced to meet merchant needs and market opportunities.

Additional Information

Learn more about OLON on the Euronet website at www.euronet.com/olon.

About Euronet

Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT) is a global payments infrastructure company and leader in payment processing and cross-border transactions, operating for more than 30 years and now serving clients in 200+ countries and territories. We support financial institutions, merchants and global brands with technology-driven solutions, while enabling businesses and consumers to send, receive and spend money seamlessly worldwide. By operating one of the world's largest independent electronic payment networks spanning merchant acquiring, transaction processing and point-of-sale infrastructure, Euronet enables real-time, digital and cross-border movement of money at global scale. In 2025, Euronet processed more than 20 billion transactions across its network. Headquartered in Leawood, Kansas USA, Euronet operates from 74 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.euronet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that concern Euronet's or its management's intentions, expectations, or predictions of future performance, are forward-looking statements. Euronet's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including: conditions in world financial markets and general economic conditions, including impacts from pandemics or other disease outbreaks; inflation; military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East, and the related economic sanctions; our ability to successfully integrate any acquired operations; economic conditions in specific countries and regions; technological developments, including artificial intelligence affecting the market for our products and services; our ability to successfully introduce new products and services; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the effects of any breach of our computer systems or those of our customers or vendors, including our financial processing networks or those of other third parties; interruptions in any of our systems or those of our vendors or other third parties; our ability to renew existing contracts at profitable rates; changes in fees payable for transactions performed for cards bearing international logos or over switching networks such as card transactions on ATMs; our ability to comply with increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, including anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism, anti-bribery, consumer and data protection and privacy; changes in laws and regulations affecting our business, including tax and immigration laws and any laws regulating payments, including dynamic currency conversion transactions and digital assets; changes in our relationships with, or in fees charged by, our business partners; competition; the outcome of claims and other loss contingencies affecting Euronet; the cost of borrowing (including fluctuations in interest rates), availability of credit and terms of and compliance with debt covenants; and renewal of sources of funding as they expire and the availability of replacement funding. These risks and other risks are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Copies of these filings may be obtained via the SEC's Edgar website or by contacting the Company. Any forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, Euronet does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and undertakes no duty to any person to provide any such update under any circumstances. The Company regularly posts important information to the investor relations section of its website.

Euronet Media Contact Stephanie Taylor staylor@euronetworldwide.com +1-913-327-4200