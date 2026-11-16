Euronet Worldwide, Inc.: Euronet and Santander Group's Getnet Partner to Integrate Tax Free Services Directly into the Payment Experience

Collaboration combines Euronet's Tax Free technology with Getnet's payment capabilities to simplify VAT refunds for international shoppers directly at the point of sale

MADRID, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global payments infrastructure company and leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, today announced a strategic partnership with Getnet, Santander Group's payment solutions platform and a leading acquirer in Iberia, to provide merchants in Spain with an integrated Tax Free solution designed to simplify VAT refund processing for eligible international travelers.

Through the partnership, merchants using Getnet's payment infrastructure will be able to access Euronet's Tax Free capabilities directly through the payment terminal, integrating the VAT refund process into the payment experience. The solution is designed to make Tax Free transactions faster and simpler for international shoppers while reducing the operational and administrative burden on merchants.

The solution combines Euronet's Tax Free technology with an Android-based application integrated into the payment terminal. This enables merchants to manage payment acceptance and the issuance of Tax Free documentation through a single device, reducing the need for separate hardware and manual processes.

A key feature of the solution is the ability to identify potential eligibility for Tax Free services based on the country associated with the payment card. When a transaction indicates a shopper may be eligible for a VAT refund, the terminal prompts the merchant and guides the sales associate through the Tax Free process, including generating and printing the required documentation.

By embedding Tax Free functionality within the payment journey, Euronet and Getnet aim to create a more seamless experience for both merchants and international shoppers. The automated workflow can help reduce processing time and manual intervention, minimize operational complexity and allow store personnel to dedicate more time to customer service.

"Our partnership with Getnet represents an important step in our strategy to make Tax Free services simpler, more digital and more closely integrated with the payment experience," said Nikos Fountas, EVP & CEO Payments Infrastructure Americas & EMEA. "By bringing payment and Tax Free functionality together at the point of sale, we can simplify the experience for merchants and international shoppers. More broadly, this partnership demonstrates how Euronet can embed value-added services into the payment ecosystem, enabling banks and acquirers to offer richer capabilities to their merchant customers."

For Getnet, the collaboration further expands the range of value-added capabilities it can make available to its merchant customers, complementing its acquiring and omnichannel payment services. Getnet is Santander Group's specialist merchant payments franchise and operates as a leading acquirer across Iberia and Latin America.

"At Getnet, we are continuously looking for new ways to help our merchants simplify their operations and deliver better experiences to their customers," said Rubén Justel, CEO of Getnet Europe. "Our collaboration with Euronet enables us to integrate Tax Free capabilities directly into the payment journey, making the process easier for merchants and more convenient for international shoppers. As part of Santander Group, we combine specialized payment technology and merchant expertise with the reach and strength of a global financial institution, enabling us to bring innovative, value-added solutions to our customers."

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to helping retailers modernize the in-store payment experience through integrated technology and value-added services. For merchants serving international visitors, the solution provides an opportunity to simplify Tax Free processing and create a more efficient customer journey from purchase through VAT refund documentation.

About Euronet

Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT) is a global payments infrastructure company and leader in payment processing and cross-border transactions, operating for more than 30 years and now serving clients in 200+ countries and territories. We support financial institutions, merchants and global brands with technology-driven solutions, while enabling businesses and consumers to send, receive and spend money seamlessly worldwide. By operating one of the world's largest independent electronic payment networks spanning merchant acquiring, transaction processing and point-of-sale infrastructure, Euronet enables real-time, digital and cross-border movement of money at global scale. In 2025, Euronet processed more than 20 billion transactions across its network. Headquarters in Leawood, Kansas USA, Euronet operates from 74 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.euronet.com.

About Getnet

Getnet is a leading fintech provider of payment solutions in Latin America and Iberia. The company delivers robust omnichannel capabilities that integrate seamlessly with existing ecosystems, helping businesses create secure, efficient and customer-centric payment experiences.

Getnet's portfolio includes payment gateway, acquiring, processing, fraud prevention, financial services and value-added solutions supporting merchants across retail, hospitality, travel, healthcare and other sectors.

In 2025, Getnet processed more than €238 billion across 10.5 billion transactions, serving 1.2 million clients. The company is the largest acquirer in Latin America by purchase volume and operates across Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Spain and Portugal.

For more information, visit Getnet.net.

Euronet Contact Stephanie Taylor +1-913-327-4200 irelations@euronetworldwide.com