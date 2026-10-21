Remergify, Inc.: Scan and Groove Lands Its First Consumer Packaged Good: Bucha Booch Kombucha

Sussex County kombucha maker adds a scannable label to its bottles, so every purchase comes with a free song from an independent artist

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Scan and Groove today announced its first consumer packaged good customer: Bucha Booch Kombucha. Bucha Booch bottles will now carry a Scan and Groove label. Customers scan it with a phone camera and hear a free song from an independent musician, right from the bottle.

Until now, Scan and Groove has lived on counters, menus and market-stall signs in independent shops. Putting it on a product means the music travels with the bottle, into kitchens, lunch bags and coolers, long after the customer leaves the store.

After the song plays, listeners can become friends of the artist, of Bucha Booch, or both, on FriendsGroove, the social network for music. Each new friend gets a numbered spot that is theirs for good. Bucha Booch pays nothing to take part, and listeners pay nothing to hear the music.

"This is the natural progression for Scan and Groove," said Stuart Fine, founder of Scan and Groove. "We are really excited that Heather and Bucha Booch are taking this journey with us."

Bucha Booch brews raw, all-natural, unpasteurized kombucha in Sussex County. Shoppers find it at farmers markets at the Shoppes at Lafayette, Morristown and Sparta, and in select retail stores. The company will soon open its first kombucha brewery, Bucha Booch Cafe, at 3617 Route 23, Suite 10, Hamburg, N.J. 07419.

For Heather Lancaster, Owner of Bucha Booch, the partnership is personal.

"Helping independent musicians is something that hits close to home," said Heather. "My husband plays in the band Emery Rhodes, and the digital age has made it harder for people starting out. The idea that someone can scan a product and hear my husband playing drums for the band, potentially creating a lifelong fan, makes this a no-brainer."

About Scan and Groove

Scan and Groove gives shops, cafes, market stalls and now packaged products a free way to offer customers music from independent artists. A customer scans a code, hears a song, and can become a friend of both the artist and the business on FriendsGroove, the social network for music. Scan and Groove is a venture of Remergify, a Wyoming technology holding company. Learn more at ScanandGroove.com .

About Bucha Booch

Bucha Booch makes raw, all-natural, unpasteurized kombucha and premium loose-leaf tea blends in Sussex County, New Jersey. Every batch starts with whole-leaf teas and flower petals. Bucha Booch runs a bottle return program and uses biodegradable packaging. Learn more at bucha-booch.com or on Instagram at @buchabooch.

Media contact

Stuart Fine, Founder, Scan and Groove stuart@cerfinity.com or stuart@remergify.com

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SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/scan-and-groove-lands-its-first-consumer-packaged-good-bucha-booch-kombucha-1239321