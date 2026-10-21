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PR Newswire
21.10.2026 15:24 Uhr
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LOOC by Klöber: Designed to meet the demands of modern working environments

LOOC by Klöber: Designed to meet the demands of modern working environments

OWINGEN, Germany , Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With LOOC, Klöber presents an office swivel chair that translates the distinctive aesthetics of 1930s design classics into the modern working world. The model stands for a holistic approach in the development of contemporary seating. Designed by Jörg Bernauer and developed in collaboration with Klöber's development team, LOOC combines comfort-oriented design with innovative construction and sustainable material use. The result is a swivel chair that goes beyond functional performance.

Inspired by Classics, Developed for Today's Working World

The design of LOOC draws inspiration from the design language of early Klöber models. Particularly defining is the characteristic backrest bracket, which recalls historic designs of the company from the 1930s through to the 1960s. At the same time, LOOC reinterprets this design: instead of a closed shell, freely tensioned surfaces and clean contours define its appearance.

The harmonious lines continue seamlessly from the backrest into the loop armrests, giving the chair a sense of stylistic permanence. This creates a piece of furniture that fits equally well into design-oriented office landscapes, creative workspaces, and prestigious executive settings.

Comfort Without Compromise

One of LOOC's greatest innovations lies in dispensing with PU foam. For the first time, Klöber has developed a fully foam-free seat construction. The newly developed Mesh-Box seat combines a supporting net structure with spring core and 3D mesh fabric technology. The result is long-lasting seating comfort without relying on the ergonomic properties of traditional foam padding.

"The shape of the swivel chair is defined by the contour and the freely tensioned surface within the cutout," explains Bernauer. "Such free tensioning creates precise forms that arise naturally due to the properties of the material. This creates exciting visual perspectives and gives LOOC its unmistakable identity."

- Picture is available at AP -

Press Contact:
Bernadette Trepte
Email: Kloeber@real-communications.com
Phone: +49 7551 8380

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/looc-by-klober-designed-to-meet-the-demands-of-modern-working-environments-302915518.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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