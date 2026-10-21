Fresha Capital Emerges as a Powerful Go-To Growth Engine for the Global Beauty and Wellness Professionals

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha, the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, has reported strong performance from Fresha Capital, its embedded business financing programme developed in partnership with global financial technology platform Adyen. Since launching in early 2026, the programme has surpassed $20 million in loans issued to beauty and wellness businesses, with over 80% of borrowers returning for additional financing and renewal amounts increasing by approximately 50% on average. With more than $200 million in financing available to eligible partners, Fresha Capital is becoming an increasingly important part of the company's global financial services offering, helping businesses access the capital they need to invest, expand and manage their operations.

The programme's performance reflects growing demand for accessible financing within the beauty and wellness industry, where businesses often face challenges securing traditional loans despite maintaining established customer bases and consistent trading activity. Out of 135,000 businesses, from single-chair to large enterprises, more than 10,000 businesses are currently eligible for financing through Fresha Capital, which is fully embedded within Fresha's all-in-one business management platform. Beauty merchants can access financing directly through their Fresha account and monitor incoming and outgoing transactions through Fresha Wallet, bringing financial services into the same system they already use to manage appointments, payments, marketing, clients and daily operations.

Using advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence, Fresha Capital analyses existing business performance and payment data to help determine financing eligibility and generate pre-approved offers, removing much of the complexity traditionally associated with business lending. Eligible businesses can access financing directly through their Fresha account without lengthy applications, extensive paperwork or the need to approach a bank. Once an offer is accepted and approved, funding can be made available in seconds, giving businesses immediate access to capital when opportunities or unexpected financial pressures arise. This technology-driven approach enables Fresha to provide financing based on real trading activity, rather than relying solely on conventional, long-winded lending assessments.

Fresha Capital is available across established markets including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands. The company is continuing to expand its financial services offering across the European Union, most recently introducing Fresha Capital in France and Spain in September 2026. This international expansion comes as Fresha strengthens its position as the leading all-in-one software platform for the global beauty and wellness industry, extending its capabilities beyond traditional booking and business management to provide integrated financial services designed specifically for the sector.



Alongside its international expansion, Fresha is strengthening its financing capabilities to serve enterprise and multi-location beauty and wellness businesses. The company is developing financing options of up to $500,000, with longer repayment terms and greater flexibility to meet larger capital requirements. This will enable established salon groups and major brands to invest in new locations, equipment and infrastructure, positioning Fresha Capital as a powerful growth engine for the global beauty and wellness industry.

Unlike traditional business lending, Fresha Capital uses advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze existing payment and business performance data, enabling financing offers tailored to the individual needs and trading activity of each business. On average, financing offered through the programme represents approximately 65% of a business's monthly takings, providing access to capital proportionate to its existing operations. Analysis of more than $20 million in financing across 1,546 providers found that inventory purchases, day-to-day cash flow support, business renovations and equipment upgrades were among the most common reasons businesses accessed capital. Renovations and premises improvements alone accounted for approximately $1.94 million, highlighting the importance of accessible funding in an industry where continued investment in physical spaces, equipment and staff is essential.

The programme's impact is already evident among businesses using Fresha, including London-based barbershop SliderCuts, founded by internationally recognized barber and Fresha ambassador Mark Maciver. Known for working with high-profile clients including Stormzy, LeBron James and Anthony Joshua, Maciver faced significant financial pressure after renovation costs at his Hoxton barbershop escalated far beyond the original budget. With mounting expenses threatening the future of the business, he received a financing offer through Fresha Capital, providing the funding needed to keep SliderCuts operating. Speaking to The Times about receiving the offer, Mark Maciver, Founder of SliderCuts, said: "When that loan came through, it was like a miracle because I didn't even ask them. I was also calling them to say, 'Yo, is this real?'"

Maciver's experience demonstrates the importance of accessible financing when businesses face unexpected financial pressures or opportunities for investment. Beyond immediate funding requirements, research conducted through Fresha's Capital Feedback Project found that 75% of surveyed partners with sufficient cash flow would consider accessing Fresha Capital should the need arise. Combined with the programme's strong repeat borrowing rates, these findings indicate significant potential for continued adoption as Fresha expands its financial services offering internationally.

William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha, said: "Fresha is building the most comprehensive operating system for the global beauty and wellness industry, and financial services are fundamental to that ambition. Seeing 80% of borrowers return for additional financing demonstrates the demand for this programme and the opportunity ahead of us. Through our partnership with Adyen, we're bringing sophisticated financial infrastructure directly into the hands of the businesses that need it, from independent professionals to major enterprise operators. Our ambition is to make Fresha the platform businesses turn to for everything they need to operate, invest and grow."

Fresha Capital is delivered in partnership with Adyen, combining Fresha's global network of beauty and wellness businesses with Adyen's financial technology infrastructure. The collaboration reflects the growing role of embedded finance in business software, where financial products are integrated directly into the platforms businesses already rely on rather than accessed through separate banking and lending providers. By bringing financing into its wider operating platform, Fresha is creating a more connected approach to business management, combining scheduling, payments, marketing, client relationships and financial services within a single system.

Dane Carmody, Head of Product at Fresha, said: "Fresha Capital was built to make business financing more accessible, using payment and performance data to provide funding that reflects how beauty and wellness businesses actually operate. The programme's strong adoption demonstrates the demand for financing that is built directly into the tools businesses already use. As we expand into new markets and develop larger financing options for enterprise partners, we're creating even more opportunities for businesses to access capital when they need it."

With continued international expansion, strong repeat borrowing rates and plans to introduce larger financing options for enterprise businesses, Fresha Capital is entering its next phase of growth. The programme is becoming a central part of Fresha's global financial services strategy, reinforcing the company's ambition to build the first truly all-in-one, 360-degree operating system for the global beauty and wellness industry.

About Fresha

Fresha is the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, trusted by over 140,000 partner businesses across more than 120 countries. Its fully integrated ecosystem spans scheduling, payments, marketing, team management and a global consumer marketplace, giving beauty and wellness businesses everything they need to operate, grow and scale. The Fresha Marketplace connects millions of consumers with salons, spas, barbershops and wellness studios worldwide, with over one million monthly downloads and more than $1.4 billion in monthly transaction value. To learn more, visit fresha.com.

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