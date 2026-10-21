HEXPOL AB: HEXPOL acquires the leading Turkish Thermoplastic Elastomer Compounder Symplast A.S.

HEXPOL (publ) acquires 80 percent of the company Symplast A.S., headquartered in Izmir, Turkey. The company is a leading Turkish developer and manufacturer of specialized thermoplastic elastomer compounds, with a strong position in custom-made and value-added solutions for the automotive, construction, consumer and electronics industries. The acquisition significantly strengthens HEXPOL's thermoplastic compounding platform and and stretches further the position in the growing Turkish market.

Symplast is being acquired from its four founding shareholders, Selahattin Dülger, Ali Riza Kir, Yasar Kurtulus and Fahri Tolga Sarikahya. The company was founded in 2013 by a group of experienced plastics specialists and has since developed into the leading Turkish thermoplastic elastomer compounder.

Fahri Tolga Sarikahya and Ali Riza Kir will continue to run the company as a subsidiary within the HEXPOL Thermoplastic Compounding business area. Symplast's manufacturing facility, headquarters and R&D center are located in Izmir, Turkey. The company also operates a facility for semi-finished materials in Poti, Georgia, and has a sales office in Germany. The Izmir operation has substantial available capacity and room for further expansion within the existing footprint.

Symplast has sales of approximately MEUR 34 and 135 employees. The company has a broad portfolio of engineered thermoplastic elastomers used in applications including automotive weather seals and components, window and door systems, construction membranes, consumer products, cable sheathing and connectors. Symplast has strong in-house R&D and laboratory capabilities, enabling the company to develop tailor-made formulations for specific customer requirements.

"The acquisition of Symplast is another important step in executing the growth strategy for our Thermoplastic Compounding business area. Symplast gives HEXPOL a strong position in Turkey, an attractive and strategically located manufacturing market with a well-developed automotive and construction industry," says Henrik Elmin CEO and President of HEXPOL.

"Symplast brings strong formulation and application expertise, modern production capabilities and an entrepreneurial organization with a clear focus on customer service. The company is highly complementary to our existing thermoplastic operations and provides an attractive platform for continued growth, both in Turkey and in export markets," concludes Jan Wikström, President business area HEXPOL Thermoplastic Compounding.

"We are very pleased to have found a long-term industrial owner that shares our commitment to product quality, technical expertise and close customer relationships," says Selahattin Dülger, Chairman of the Board and one of the founders of Symplast.

"HEXPOL has demonstrated a deep understanding of our business and a clear ambition to invest in its continued development. Becoming part of HEXPOL will give Symplast access to broader technical capabilities, an international customer base and the resources required to accelerate its growth, while preserving the entrepreneurial culture on which the company has been built," concludes Selahattin Dülger.

At HEXPOL's Capital Markets Day in November 2025, the company announced an increased focus on Thermoplastic Compounding as a key growth platform. The acquisition of Symplast further strengthens this platform and adds a strategically important presence in Türkiye, with access to domestic customers as well as export markets in Europe and surrounding regions.

The acquisition price amounts to 54 MEUR on a cash- and debt-free basis and is funded by a combination of bank facilities and cash. HEXPOL has an option to acquire the remaining shares, and the founders have an option to sell their remaining shares to HEXPOL. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including competition authority approval, and is expected to close no later than during the first quarter of 2027.

For inquiries, please contact:

Fredrik Erlandsson

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+46 70 309 00 21

fredrik.erlandsson@hexpol.com

About HEXPOL

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts.

The Group is organized in three business areas - HEXPOL Compounding, HEXPOL Thermoplastic Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products.

The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2025 amounted to 19,324 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries.

Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.