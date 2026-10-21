Edward F. Cohn Affirms His Commitment to Representing His Fellow Citizens at Contested Protective Order Hearings in Pima County

With 24 Years of Practice, an AV Preeminent Rating, and a Perfect 10.0 Avvo Score, Cohn Emphasizes That Every Person Served With a Protective Order in Pima County Has the Right to Request a Contested Hearing Before a Judge

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Edward F. Cohn, Attorney at Law, is affirming his commitment to representing his fellow citizens at contested protective order hearings throughout Pima County, where a judge decides whether an order of protection or an injunction against harassment stays in place.

Cohn has 24 years of experience, an AV Preeminent rating, a 10.0 Avvo rating, and more than 60 five-star reviews from clients across Tucson and Pima County.

A protective order takes effect once it is served, often before the person on the receiving end has had a chance to tell their side. Depending on the order, it can affect where a person lives, whom they may contact, and their firearm rights. A person served with an order of protection or an injunction against harassment can generally request a hearing, and that contested hearing is where a judge hears both sides and decides whether the order should remain, be changed, or be dismissed.

"A contested hearing is the one moment when the person served gets to be heard," said Cohn. "Everyone in Pima County deserves to walk into that hearing prepared, and that is the work I am committed to doing for my fellow citizens."

A person may request a contested hearing at any time while the protective order is in effect. However, a defendant is only entitled to one contested hearing. Cohn encourages anyone served with a protective order to follow its terms exactly, avoid any contact with the protected person, and speak with an attorney right away.

Cohn's practice also serves civil attorneys and solo practitioners in Tucson and Pima County who need a criminal defense referral partner for their own clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a contested protective order hearing in Pima County?

A: A contested protective order hearing is where a judge hears both sides and decides whether an order of protection or injunction against harassment should remain in place, be modified, or be dismissed. A person served with a protective order can generally request a contested hearing at any time while the order is in effect, though they are entitled to only one such hearing.

Q: What is the difference between an order of protection and an injunction against harassment in Arizona?

A: Both are civil protective orders issued by a court in Arizona. An order of protection typically involves parties with a qualifying domestic relationship. An injunction against harassment can be sought by any person who has been subjected to a series of acts that would cause a reasonable person to be seriously alarmed or annoyed. Both can be contested at a hearing where a judge evaluates the evidence from both sides.

Q: What should a person do immediately after being served with a protective order in Pima County?

A: A person served with a protective order should follow its terms exactly, avoid any contact with the protected person, and consult with an attorney as soon as possible. The right to request a contested hearing exists only once, making early legal counsel important for understanding the process and preparing a response.

About Edward F. Cohn, Attorney at Law

Edward F. Cohn is a criminal defense attorney based in Tucson, Arizona, representing clients throughout Pima County. He routinely handles misdemeanor and felony cases, first-time offender matters, contested protective order hearings, and petitions to seal criminal records under Arizona law. Licensed since 2002, Cohn holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer-reviewed designation available in the legal profession, and a 10.0 Avvo rating, the highest score on Avvo's rating scale. He has earned more than 60 verified five-star client reviews across his 24-year practice in Tucson and Pima County. More information is available at cohnjustice.com.

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SOURCE: Edward F. Cohn

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/edward-f.-cohn-affirms-his-commitment-to-representing-his-fellow-cit-1238883