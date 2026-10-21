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ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2026 16:02 Uhr
45 Leser
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Schmidt Law LLC: Schmidt Law Helps Creators Trademark and Protect the Brand Names Behind Their Businesses

As content creators build valuable brands, the New York firm helps them register trademarks, protect their brand names and logos, and defend against misuse.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Schmidt Law LLC, a New York social media and entertainment law firm, is helping content creators protect one of their most valuable and most overlooked assets: the brand name behind their business.

For a content creator, the brand name, handle, and logo are not just an identity; they are the asset an entire business is built on. Yet many creators never take the step that protects it. As a name gains recognition and value, others may adopt something similar, trade on the creator's reputation, or even file for the name first, leaving the creator with a fight they could have avoided.

Trademark registration is the tool that establishes and protects those rights. Schmidt Law helps creators search, clear, and register trademarks for their brand names, logos, and handles, and defends those marks against infringement and misuse, so a creator keeps control of the name their audience knows them by.

Creators often confuse trademark with copyright, and the distinction matters. Copyright protection covers the original content a creator makes, such as videos, photos, and written work, while a trademark protects the brand name and logo that identify the business. Most established creators need both, working together.

"Your brand name is often the single most valuable thing you own, and one of the easiest to lose if you don't protect it," said Madeline Schmidt, founder of Schmidt Law. "Registering a trademark early is one of the best return-on-investment legal moves a creator can make, and it is far cheaper than trying to reclaim a name after someone else has taken it."

The firm's brand protection counsel includes:

  • Trademark search and clearance for creator brand names, logos, and handles
  • Trademark applications and support through the registration process
  • Enforcement against infringement, including cease and desist letters and oppositions
  • Copyright protection for a creator's original content, alongside trademark protection for the brand
  • Brand protection strategy as a creator scales into new products and ventures

Protect the Name Before It's Worth Fighting Over

The creators who avoid brand disputes are usually the ones who acted early, registering their marks while the process was simple rather than after a conflict arose. Madeline Schmidt and the team at Schmidt Law help content creators, media personalities, and talent build that protection into their business from the start, treating a brand name as the asset it is.

About Schmidt Law

Schmidt Law LLC is a New York based social media and entertainment law firm serving creators, influencers, podcasters, streamers, reality television talent, entertainers, and talent agencies nationwide on transactional matters. Founded by attorney Madeline Schmidt, the firm focuses on creator economy legal services, contract negotiation, intellectual property, and dispute resolution, helping clients protect their creative work, their income, and their long term growth. Learn more at madelineschmidtlaw.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I trademark my creator brand name?

You register a trademark by filing an application for your brand name or logo in the classes that cover how you use it, after a search to confirm it is available. Madeline Schmidt and the team at Schmidt Law handle the search, filing, and registration process so a creator's brand name is protected and defensible.

Do content creators really need a trademark?

As a brand name gains recognition and value, a trademark is the most reliable way to protect it from being copied or claimed by someone else. Many established creators benefit from registering their brand name and logo. Schmidt Law helps creators decide what to protect and when.

What's the difference between a trademark and copyright for creators?

A trademark protects the brand name and logo that identify your business, while copyright protection covers the original content you create, such as videos, photos, and writing. Most creators need both, and Madeline Schmidt helps put each in place.

Can Schmidt Law help protect my brand name from being copied?

Yes. Schmidt Law registers and enforces trademarks for creators, taking action against infringement and misuse through cease and desist letters, oppositions, and other legal remedies where warranted.

Media Contact
Jack Smith
Media Director
Trustpoint Xposure
contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Schmidt Law LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/schmidt-law-helps-creators-trademark-and-protect-the-brand-names-1238891

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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