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CH

WKN: A3CPA6 | ISIN: HK0000811882 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ9
Tradegate
16.10.26 | 21:46
3,720 Euro
-6,53 % -0,260
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CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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3,8804,06016:07
3,9404,00016:08
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2026 16:02 Uhr
50 Leser
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Chervon Appoints Stephen Sarnocinski to President - End User Research, Sales and Service - OPE Commercial Landscaping Market Global

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Stephen (Sarno) Sarnocinski is named President - End User Research, Sales and Service - OPE Commercial Landscaping Market Global, effective October 20, 2026, reporting to Joe Galli, CEO.

Sarnocinski brings 21+ years of extraordinary experience, performance and leadership to Chervon. He is a high-potential senior executive with an exciting future ahead at Chervon. Sarno will now assume a new role at Chervon focused on pioneering and developing the OPE Commercial Landscaper User Vertical.

Sarno was most recently a Senior Vice President - Job Site Solutions for TTI/Milwaukee, leading the Utility, Energy, Communications and Mining Verticals. Over the past 10 years he has held increasingly responsible JSS positions in the Eastern USA.

Before his JSS role, he was responsible for Milwaukee East Coast Service Operations. He started his TTI/Milwaukee career rising through a series of store coverage and territory management positions.

Before joining TTI, Sarno served in the US Army for 4+ years where he became a Commissioned Officer responsible for 250+ soldiers. He was deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Sarno was awarded the Bronze Star for leadership in combat.

"Sarno is the quintessential example of the inspired high-performance culture we are building at Chervon," said Joe Galli. "His world-class strategic leadership, team-building, and end-user sales skills make him a high-impact Chervon senior executive."

"I believe my experience in the US Army and at TTI/Milwaukee prepared me for the aggressive growth mandate we have at Chervon," said Stephen Sarnocinski. "I am looking forward to working closely with our Chairman, Peter Pan, and Joe as we build Chervon into a position of global leadership in the exciting years ahead."

Sarno is a graduate of Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA. He has an MBA from Temple University.

# # #

ABOUT CHERVON
Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE). Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.
Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:
Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com, +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-appoints-stephen-sarnocinski-to-president-end-user-research-sa-1239233

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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