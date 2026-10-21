The combined platform will help enterprises navigate AI Transformation by understanding the skills they have today, identifying the skills they will need tomorrow, and connecting employees to the right career opportunities, experiences, and people that will help them get there.

MentorcliQ, the AI-powered employee development platform serving more than 6.5 million employees globally, today announced the acquisition of Neobrain, the Paris-based AI-powered skills intelligence company. The acquisition brings together a full suite of capabilities to help enterprises navigate the most significant challenge facing them today: transforming their workforce as artificial intelligence fundamentally changes how work gets done.

As AI reshapes jobs, organizations must understand the skills their employees possess today, anticipate the capabilities they will need tomorrow, and create pathways for employees to develop and move into new opportunities. According to the World Economic Forum, 39% of workers' current skills will be transformed or become outdated by 2030.

Together, MentorcliQ and Neobrain provide a comprehensive approach to workforce transformation, combining skills intelligence, career pathing, and an internal talent marketplace with the employee development programs and communities that accelerate growth through meaningful human connections.

"AI transformation isn't just about adopting new technology. It's about fundamentally rethinking the skills and capabilities organizations need to succeed," said Phil George, President and CEO of MentorcliQ. "Companies need visibility into the skills they have today, an understanding of how AI will change the skills they need tomorrow, and a way to help employees navigate that transformation. By bringing together Neobrain's AI-powered skills intelligence and career mobility capabilities with MentorcliQ's employee development programs and communities, we're connecting the intelligence, opportunities, and human relationships that make workforce transformation possible."

Employee Skills, Careers, and Communities -- Connected

The combined platform will help organizations and employees navigate workforce transformation through three interconnected capabilities:

Skills Ontology Understand the skills you have and the skills you need tomorrow. AI-powered skills intelligence and a dynamic skills ontology give organizations greater visibility into workforce capabilities, identify emerging skills gaps, and inform strategic workforce planning. Our AI Agents not only look at what skills you need today but also at how AI is impacting what skills you'll need tomorrow based on market intelligence.

AI-powered skills intelligence and a dynamic skills ontology give organizations greater visibility into workforce capabilities, identify emerging skills gaps, and inform strategic workforce planning. Our AI Agents not only look at what skills you need today but also at how AI is impacting what skills you'll need tomorrow based on market intelligence. Internal Talent Marketplace Connect employees to career opportunities. Personalized career pathing helps employees understand how their existing skills translate into future roles, explore career possibilities, and identify the capabilities needed to advance. An internal talent marketplace matches employees to relevant opportunities, enabling organizations to build and mobilize talent from within. HR and hiring managers can easily identify internal talent whose skills already fit their current open roles, projects, or gigs significantly increasing internal mobility.

Personalized career pathing helps employees understand how their existing skills translate into future roles, explore career possibilities, and identify the capabilities needed to advance. An internal talent marketplace matches employees to relevant opportunities, enabling organizations to build and mobilize talent from within. HR and hiring managers can easily identify internal talent whose skills already fit their current open roles, projects, or gigs significantly increasing internal mobility. Employee Development Programs Communities Accelerate growth through human connection. MentorcliQ's employee development programs and employee communities help employees learn from one another, share knowledge, build new skills, and navigate career transitions. These human connections accelerate the adoption of new capabilities and help organizations turn workforce transformation strategies into meaningful employee growth.

By connecting these capabilities, organizations can move beyond simply identifying skills gaps to actively helping employees close them, creating a more adaptable workforce prepared for the rapid evolution of work.

"For years, companies have mapped skills without fully activating that knowledge," said Paul Courtaud, Co-Founder of Neobrain. "AI creates the opportunity to make skills intelligence part of everyday workforce decisions, from identifying who to develop to understanding who is ready for a new opportunity. MentorcliQ brings the human connections that turn these insights into real employee growth. Together, we will help organizations move from understanding their workforce to transforming it."

AI Agents Simplify Workforce Transformation

Neobrain has been deploying AI Agents for HR since 2023, helping organizations translate skills intelligence into actionable recommendations. Combined with MentorcliQ, these AI capabilities will help employees discover career paths, identify development opportunities, connect with mentors, and explore internal roles.

For Employees, AI Agents can help an employee understand how their current skills align with an emerging role, identify the skills they need to develop, recommend a relevant course, project or learning experience, and connect them with someone in the organization who can help them make the transition.

For HR teams, AI Agents can simplify the management of a skills ontology and employee development programs, surface emerging workforce needs, and help scale personalized career development across the enterprise. These experiences can all be delivered natively within AI tools the company already uses.

Expanding Global Reach

The Neobrain acquisition expands MentorcliQ's international footprint. Founded in Paris, France, Neobrain has developed a unique understanding of customer needs in Europe and how to apply those insights to worldwide employee populations. The integrated employee development platform will better serve customers globally as a result.

Neobrain's teams will remain in Europe, continuing to serve existing customers. Neobrain's leadership team will also remain in place, including co-founders Paul Courtaud and Jérémy Jaillant. As experts in the skills intelligence industry, they will continue to play a critical role in helping companies understand how to navigate AI transformation by becoming skills-based organizations that can adapt more quickly.

About MentorcliQ

Founded in Columbus in 2012, MentorcliQ is an AI-powered employee development platform helping organizations build the skills, careers, and communities that power workforce transformation. MentorcliQ connects employees to the relationships that help them grow. Trusted by Global Fortune 500 companies, MentorcliQ serves more than 6.5 million employees worldwide. Learn more at mentorcliq.com.

About Neobrain

Founded in Paris in 2018, Neobrain is an AI-powered platform that combines skills intelligence, career pathing, an internal talent marketplace, strategic workforce planning, and AI agents for HR. Neobrain helps organizations understand workforce capabilities, anticipate future skills needs, and connect employees to new career opportunities. The company serves over 1 million employees across 80 countries and 17 languages. Neobrain is now part of MentorcliQ. Learn more at neobrain.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021437049/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Megan Love

VP Marketing

MentorcliQ

marketing@mentorcliq.com