Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market worth $71.42 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) is projected to grow from USD 27.34 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 71.42 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2026 to 2032.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2032

2019-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 23.23 billion

USD 23.23 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 27.34 billion

USD 27.34 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 71.42 billion

USD 71.42 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 17.4%

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Trends & Insights:

The market is witnessing strong growth as enterprises modernize their network infrastructure to support cloud-based applications, distributed workforces, and data-intensive operations.

The services segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 19.2%.

The enterprises segment is estimated to account for a 73.4% share of the market in 2026.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate from 2026 to 2032.

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The rise of cloud-based applications, hybrid work, and geographically distributed operations is transforming SD-WAN into a critical technology for secure connectivity, application performance, and network resilience. Modern SD-WAN platforms provide application-aware routing, centralized policy management, automated failover, real-time visibility, and integration with security technologies such as SASE and zero trust. For instance, Nestlé deployed Cisco SD-WAN across 1,700 sites in 185 countries, achieving 99.97% network availability and an estimated 35-40% improvement in application performance. Southern Sun is deploying HPE Aruba Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN across its hospitality properties to replace legacy MPLS with broadband, improve resilience and load balancing, and reduce connectivity costs by up to 20%. These deployments demonstrate the growing use of SD-WAN across manufacturing, hospitality, financial services, retail, and other distributed industries. Enterprises are leveraging SD-WAN to simplify branch connectivity, optimize bandwidth, improve application reliability, and centralize network operations. SD-WAN is also increasingly being combined with cloud networking, 5G, SASE, and AI-driven network management to support evolving enterprise requirements. As organizations continue to migrate workloads to cloud platforms and operate across increasingly distributed environments, demand for scalable, secure, and intelligent SD-WAN architectures is expected to continue expanding.

By end user, service providers segment to exhibit higher growth rate during forecast period.

Service providers represent an important segment of the SD-WAN Market as enterprises increasingly rely on managed networking services to simplify the deployment and operation of distributed networks. Service providers offer SD-WAN as a managed or co-managed service, reducing the need for enterprises to invest in specialized in-house networking expertise. Their ability to bundle SD-WAN with connectivity, security, cloud access, and managed services makes them attractive to organizations seeking integrated network solutions. The segment is particularly important for large enterprises with geographically dispersed branches, remote locations, and hybrid work environments. Service providers also enable faster SD-WAN deployment through standardized platforms, centralized management, and automated provisioning. Their extensive network infrastructure and relationships with telecom and cloud ecosystems further support scalable SD-WAN adoption. In addition, service providers are increasingly integrating SD-WAN with SASE, secure access, and cloud networking capabilities, expanding their value proposition. Growing demand for predictable operating costs and outcome-based networking is also encouraging enterprises to adopt managed SD-WAN offerings. Consequently, service providers are expected to remain a key channel for SD-WAN adoption and market expansion.

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By organization size, large enterprises segment to lead market during forecast period.

Large enterprises are expected to account for a significant share of the SD-WAN Market due to their extensive network infrastructure and growing demand for secure, high-performance connectivity. These organizations typically operate across multiple locations, requiring centralized network management, consistent policy enforcement, and reliable application performance.

SD-WAN enables large enterprises to optimize network operations by improving traffic visibility, enhancing security, and reducing dependency on traditional WAN architectures. The integration of SD-WAN with cloud platforms, data centers, and edge environments supports seamless connectivity across complex IT ecosystems. Additionally, large enterprises are increasingly adopting managed services to simplify deployment and ensure continuous network optimization. As digital transformation initiatives expand, SD-WAN is becoming a strategic enabler for large-scale enterprise operations.

North America to be largest regional market during forecast period.

North America is estimated to remain the largest regional market for SD-WAN, supported by its advanced cloud and networking infrastructure, a high concentration of technology-centric enterprises, and a mature ecosystem of managed service providers. Organizations here are adopting SD-WAN solutions that integrate software, appliances, and professional services to meet complex compliance and operational needs. In March 2025, Bell Canada launched a managed SD-WAN service in partnership with Cisco using the Catalyst and Meraki platforms, delivering connectivity to more than 2,500 enterprise clients. Enterprises leveraging this offering reported a 55% reduction in internal project overhead and a 40% acceleration in service activation timelines. Likewise, JPMorgan Chase implemented Fortinet's SD-WAN across over 4,000 US branches, combining it with managed support services to uphold zero-trust policies and secure multicloud connections. This resulted in a 30% decrease in security incidents linked to misconfigurations. Market patterns also reveal that over 50% of North American enterprises prefer managed deployments, especially in regulated industries like finance and healthcare. This explains how the region's mature digital environment and readiness for secure, service-backed deployments are reinforcing its leadership in the global SD-WAN landscape.

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Top Companies in Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market:

The Top Companies in Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market are Cisco (US), HPE (US), Nokia (Finland), Broadcom (US), Fortinet (US), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Extreme Networks (US), Tibco Software (US), Ciena (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Riverbed Technology (US), KT Corporation (South Korea), and Ericsson (Sweden).

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

Investment in the SD-WAN ecosystem is focused on secure enterprise connectivity, cloud-delivered networking, SASE integration, and AI-driven network management. Recent strategic developments illustrate how networking providers are expanding their capabilities through acquisitions and product innovation. In February 2026, Scale Computing announced an agreement to acquire Adaptiv Networks, adding cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE capabilities to its managed networking and edge computing portfolio. In July 2025, Arista Networks acquired Broadcom's VeloCloud SD-WAN portfolio for USD 300 million in cash, strengthening its enterprise branch and cloud-delivered WAN offerings. Additionally, in July 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) officially completed its acquisition of Juniper Networks in an all-cash deal valued at USD 14 billion. These developments demonstrate strategic investment in integrated networking solutions, although they do not independently establish an increase in overall industry funding.

Revenue Shift Context

The SD-WAN industry is evolving from traditional WAN architectures toward software-defined connectivity, cloud-managed networking, and integrated security solutions. Revenue opportunities include SD-WAN software, subscription-based services, managed connectivity, SASE integration, network monitoring, and professional services. Enterprises are increasingly seeking centralized network management, application performance optimization, secure branch connectivity, and simplified operations across distributed environments.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the SD-WAN ecosystem reflects efforts to strengthen enterprise networking, cloud connectivity, branch security, and integrated network management. In June 2025, Arista Networks completed its acquisition of the VeloCloud business from Broadcom for USD 300 million in cash. The acquisition expanded Arista's cloud-delivered WAN capabilities and complemented its existing campus and data center networking portfolio. In February 2026, Scale Computing announced an agreement to acquire Adaptiv Networks, expanding its managed networking portfolio with SD-WAN and SASE capabilities. These transactions highlight continued consolidation around secure, software-defined enterprise connectivity.

SOFTWARE-DEFINED WIDE AREA NETWORK (SD-WAN) MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, APRIL 2025-MARCH 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description February 2026 Acquisition agreement Scale Computing (US) Adaptiv Networks (Canada) Scale Computing announced an agreement to acquire Adaptiv Networks, adding cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE capabilities to its managed networking and edge computing portfolio. June 2025 Acquisition completed Arista Networks (US) VeloCloud business from Broadcom (US) Arista completed the acquisition for USD 300 million in cash, strengthening its cloud-delivered WAN, enterprise branch connectivity, and integrated networking capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The SD-WAN competitive landscape includes networking infrastructure vendors, cybersecurity providers, and telecommunications and managed service providers. Competition increasingly centers on integrated security, SASE convergence, centralized network management, application performance optimization, and cloud connectivity. The total market share of the top five players is 35.0-40.0%, representing a competitive market. The top 10 key players, contributing to around 40-50% of the total market share, are Cisco, Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, Nokia, Extreme Networks & Ericsson.

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