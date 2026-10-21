Sustainability Certification Market worth $5.02 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global sustainability certification market is projected to grow from USD 3.39 billion in 2026 to USD 5.02 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.8%.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Sustainability Certification Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Sustainability Certification Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 3.39 billion

USD 3.39 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 5.02 billion

USD 5.02 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 6.8%

Sustainability Certification Market Trends & Insights:

The sustainability certification market is projected to expand steadily over the next decade, driven by tightening regulations, corporate sustainability commitments, and rising demand for credible environmental, social, and governance (ESG) claims. The growing adoption of sustainability certification across energy & emissions management, mobility & transportation, infrastructure, and circularity applications will continue to create new growth opportunities. With increased investments in renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, carbon management, and circular economy initiatives, the market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

By application, the mobility & transportation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of sustainable mobility practices, electric vehicles, low-carbon transportation, and sustainability standards across the automotive and transportation ecosystem.

By vertical, the industrial segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sustainability certification market, driven by increasing adoption of environmental management, carbon-related certifications, sustainable manufacturing practices, and responsible supply chain standards.

By sustainability focus, the supply chain sustainability segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, driven by growing demand for supply chain transparency, responsible sourcing, Scope 3 emissions management, and sustainability certification across global value chains.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, driven by increasing regulatory focus on sustainability, rapid industrialization, growing corporate sustainability commitments, and rising investments in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=247579760

The growing adoption of sustainability certifications is driven by increasing consumer demand for sustainable products, corporate sustainability commitments and net-zero pledges, investor focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, and rising regulatory pressure. Organizations are increasingly adopting certification and verification services across energy & emissions management, mobility & transportation, infrastructure, and circularity to demonstrate environmental performance, improve supply chain transparency, and comply with evolving sustainability requirements. In addition, growing investments in renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, carbon management, and circular economy initiatives are creating demand for third-party certification services. Advancements in digital verification technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and blockchain-based traceability, are further improving the transparency, efficiency, and credibility of sustainability certification processes.

"Industrial segment to account for largest market share."

The industrial segment is expected to hold the largest share of the sustainability certification market, driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices, environmental management systems, carbon reduction initiatives, and responsible supply chain standards across industrial facilities. Sustainability certifications enable industrial organizations to demonstrate regulatory compliance, improve resource efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and strengthen sustainability performance. The growing focus on decarbonization, circular economy practices, renewable energy adoption, and sustainable sourcing is further increasing demand for certification services across industrial applications. In addition, rising corporate sustainability commitments and increasing requirements from customers and investors for transparent environmental and social performance are supporting the continued adoption of sustainability certifications in the industrial segment.

"Supply chain sustainability segment to register the highest CAGR during forecast period."

The supply chain sustainability segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the sustainability certification market during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for supply chain transparency, responsible sourcing, sustainable procurement, and verification of environmental and social practices across suppliers. Organizations are increasingly adopting sustainability certifications and audits to assess supplier performance, demonstrate responsible sourcing, and address environmental and social risks across global supply chains. The growing focus on Scope 3 emissions, traceability, ethical sourcing, circular supply chains, and regulatory compliance is further increasing demand for supply chain sustainability certification services. In addition, rising customer and investor expectations for transparent sustainability practices are encouraging companies to strengthen supplier monitoring and third-party verification, creating growth opportunities for certification providers.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=247579760

"Mobility & transportation to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Based on application, the mobility & transportation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the sustainability certification industry during the forecast period, driven by increasing focus on low-carbon transportation, emissions reduction, sustainable mobility, and regulatory compliance. Sustainability certification services enable organizations to validate environmental performance, carbon emissions, responsible sourcing, and sustainability claims across transportation-related applications. The growing adoption of electric vehicles, sustainable fuels, and low-emission transportation systems is further increasing demand for certification and verification services. In addition, increasing corporate sustainability commitments and regulatory requirements for emissions reporting are supporting the adoption of sustainability certifications across mobility and transportation applications.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the sustainability certification companies are SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (SGS SA), UL LLC, DEKRA, Bureau Veritas, TÜV SÜD, Intertek Group plc, DNV GL, TÜV Rheinland, Element Materials Technology, and LRQA Group Limited, among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=247579760

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Pressure Washer Market by Component (Pump, Electric Motor, Gas Engine, High-pressure Hose), Power Source (Electric, Battery, Gas), Type (Portable, Non-portable), Pressure (<= 103, 103-207, 207-276 bar), Water Operation (HPW, CPW) -Global Forecast to 2032

Environmental Remediation Market by Environmental Medium (Soil, Groundwater), Site Type (Private, Public), Technology (Air Sparging, Soil Washing, Chemical Treatment, Bioremediation, Electrokinetic Remediation, Excavation) - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/sustainability-certification-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sustainability-certification.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sustainability-certification-market-worth-5-02-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302915348.html