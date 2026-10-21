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ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2026 16:26 Uhr
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Ønskeskyen Danmark: GoWish launches new Secret Santa Feature ahead of the Holiday Season

With more than 10 million registered users in the US, GoWish is adding a little extra holiday magic to the app with a new Secret Santa feature, making it easier to organize gift exchanges while keeping the excitement of the surprise.

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / The holiday season is just around the corner, and with it comes one of the most popular gift-giving traditions: Secret Santa. This year, GoWish is making it easier for friends, families and colleagues to bring the tradition to life with a new Secret Santa feature directly in the app.

The launch comes as GoWish has surpassed 10 million registered users in the United States, marking a major milestone for the Danish-founded wishlist platform. With millions of Americans already using GoWish to discover, save and share their wishes, the new feature adds another way for users to connect through gift-giving during the holiday season.

"Secret Santa is one of those holiday traditions that brings people together, and we wanted to make it even easier for our users to enjoy. With more than 10 million registered users in the US, we're excited to introduce a new way for people to connect, share wishes and celebrate the joy of giving," says Casper Ravn-Sørensen, CGO and co-founder of GoWish.

Making Secret Santa easier

With the new Secret Santa feature, GoWish users can create their own gift exchange or join one with an invitation link. Participants are then matched for the exchange, and each person can browse their assigned recipient's wishlist for gift inspiration. This means less time spent guessing what to buy and more time enjoying the tradition. And while the identity of your Secret Santa remains a mystery, wishlists can help make sure the gift is something the recipient actually wishes for.

The feature builds on GoWish's existing wishlist experience, where users can save and share the products they wish for. By bringing Secret Santa and wishlists together, GoWish aims to take some of the guesswork out of gift-giving while keeping the fun of the surprise.

The new Secret Santa feature is now available to GoWish users across the United States, Canada, Australia and The United Kingdom just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

-END-

Contact · For further information, please contact us at press@gowish.com

About GoWish · Originally founded as 'Ønskeskyen' by the Danish-Swedish national postal service PostNord, GoWish is today an independent tech company and social shopping platform trusted by millions of users around the world - making wishing, gifting, and product discovery easier and more enjoyable since 2023. From creating and sharing wishlists to finding inspiration and discovering new products, GoWish brings people together around what they truly wish for. With best-in-class wishlist features, and inspiring content, GoWish removes the friction from gifting and shopping. No more double gifting, or unnecessary returns. Here, inspiration isn't random - it's smart, it's social. And it's made for you. By blending technology and community, GoWish turns every discovery into something personal, and every gift into something special.

GoWish.
Find it. Love it. Share it.

SOURCE: Ønskeskyen Danmark



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gowish-launches-new-secret-santa-feature-ahead-of-the-holiday-sea-1239336

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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