Tickets are now on sale for Man In Motion: The Rick Hansen Story at theatres from coast to coast - an intimate look behind the historic journey through never-before-seen footage and Rick Hansen's private audio diaries.

Richmond, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Man In Motion: The Rick Hansen Story will be a special event release by Cineplex in selected theatres across Canada on November 1 and 3. Tickets are now on sale. The theatrical release follows the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it received an honourable mention for the Best Canadian Feature Film Award, and its hometown premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF). Produced by Ryan Reynolds, Derik Murray and the team at Vancouver-based Network Entertainment in association with Maximum Effort, the documentary chronicles a defining journey in Canadian history and a mission that continues four decades later.

Forty years after Rick Hansen wheeled more than 40,000 kilometres through 34 countries and changed perceptions of people with disabilities around the world, the story behind the Man In Motion World Tour is coming to the big screen and told, for the first time, in Hansen's own 27-year-old voice from the road.

Directed by Adrian Buitenhuis, the film draws on rare archival footage and never-before-heard audio tapes Hansen recorded during the Tour. Captured in motel rooms and roadside stops across five continents, these private diaries reveal what the cameras never did: the doubt, the physical toll, and the tensions within a young man and a team attempting the impossible.

"The Man In Motion World Tour was one of the most significant memories from my childhood. To have the opportunity to revisit Rick and his team's remarkable journey through an incredible collection of personal footage and recordings is truly an honour," said Adrian Buitenhuis. "My hope is that the film sheds new light on the Tour's extraordinary accomplishments and on all that Rick and the Foundation continue to achieve today."

The journey begins on March 21, 1985, when Hansen and his Man In Motion World Tour team set out from Vancouver to embark on a global odyssey with the intention to circumnavigate the world - to raise awareness of the potential of people with disabilities and break down societal barriers. When he returned home to Canada 26 months later on May 22, 1987, millions had followed his journey, and the Tour had transformed national and international conversations about disability and accessibility.

"When we started the Man In Motion World Tour, the dream was bigger than travelling around the world," said Rick Hansen, Founder of the Rick Hansen Foundation. "It was about changing the way people thought about disability and creating a world where barriers didn't prevent people from reaching their potential. Seeing this story on screen 40 years later is both emotional and incredibly meaningful. It reminds me how far we've come, while also showing us that this journey is far from finished."

The film also traces a story many Canadians never knew: the beginning of Hansen's relationship with Amanda Reid, the physiotherapist who joined the Tour and proved pivotal to Hansen completing the gruelling journey and who later became his wife and his partner in everything since.

The Story Behind a Defining Canadian Moment

"Our team at Network has had the honour of producing films on many of the world's iconic people, and we are proud to tell Rick Hansen's heroic story and his incredible accomplishments that have inspired generations of Canadians since he embarked on his Man In Motion World Tour in 1985," said Derik Murray, Network's Founder and CEO. "Rick's personal audio recordings from the 26-month journey give us a remarkable window into Rick as a young man, revealing his dreams and ambitions, as well as the exhaustion, doubts and extraordinary determination that carried him forward. Forty years later, they remind us that this was never simply one man's journey around the world. It was the story of a team that believed in something bigger than themselves, and of the extraordinary impact that journey continues to have today."

"The Tour showed me what becomes possible when people believe in something and choose to move forward together," said Hansen. "That same spirit is what we need today. I hope people leave the film inspired by what was accomplished but ask themselves what they can do now. We all have a role to play in creating a world without barriers."

Cineplex locations confirmed to date - November 1 and 3:

Alberta

Calgary - Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

- Scotiabank Theatre Chinook Edmonton - Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

British Columbia

Langley - Cineplex Cinemas Langley

- Cineplex Cinemas Langley Richmond - SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

- SilverCity Riverport Cinemas Vancouver - Cineplex International Village Cinemas

- Cineplex International Village Cinemas Victoria - SilverCity Victoria Cinemas

Manitoba

Winnipeg - Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP

New Brunswick

Moncton - Cineplex Cinemas Trinity Drive

Nova Scotia

Halifax - Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane

Ontario

Ajax - Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas

- Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas Barrie - Galaxy Cinemas Barrie

- Galaxy Cinemas Barrie Burlington - SilverCity Burlington Cinemas

- SilverCity Burlington Cinemas Guelph - Galaxy Cinemas Guelph

- Galaxy Cinemas Guelph London - SilverCity London Cinemas

- SilverCity London Cinemas Niagara Falls - Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas

- Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas Oakville - Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP

- Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP Ottawa - Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas

- Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas Peterborough - Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough

- Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough Richmond Hill - SilverCity Richmond Hill Cinemas

- SilverCity Richmond Hill Cinemas Scarborough - Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas

- Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas Sudbury - SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas

- SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas Thunder Bay - SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas

- SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas Toronto - Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP

- Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP Vaughan - Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan

Quebec

Montreal - Cinéma Cineplex Forum & VIP

Saskatchewan

Regina - Cineplex Cinemas Normanview

- Cineplex Cinemas Normanview Saskatoon - Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon

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About the Rick Hansen Foundation

A legacy of Rick Hansen's Man In Motion World Tour more than 40 years ago, the Rick Hansen Foundation (RHF) is a registered charity that exists to remove those barriers and accelerate a global movement toward an accessible, inclusive and healthy world. We bring people and organizations together to turn innovative ideas into real-world solutions. Together, we're continuing Rick's dream of a world without barriers for everyone, everywhere. Visit www.RickHansen.com to learn more.

About Network Entertainment

Network Entertainment is a proudly Canadian, creatively driven production company based in Vancouver, B.C., creating, financing and producing award-winning film, television and digital content for audiences around the world.

Network has earned international recognition for productions including Facing Ali, which was shortlisted for an Academy Award for Best Feature Documentary; Sidney, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022 and was released globally on Apple TV+; Brats a provocative exploration of what it meant-and continues to mean-to be part of the Brat Pack. Directed by original Brat Pack member Andrew McCarthy. The film premiered at the Tribeca Festival in June 2024 before debuting at #1 on Hulu; and Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2025, directed by Academy Award-winner Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson. The film received a Peabody Award in the Arts category, was nominated for an Emmy Award, and was recognized by the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards.

Recent and upcoming productions include Man In Motion: The Rick Hansen Story; Jimi Hendrix, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bao Nguyen in collaboration with Janie Hendrix, Experience Hendrix and Double Agent; and Bernie Taupin, directed by Matthew Miele.

For additional information on Network Entertainment Inc., visit www.networkentertainment.ca.

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content, and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project, and Welcome to Wrexham.





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