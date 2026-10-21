Compassionate care for children in Abu Dhabi, a new research MoU and a senior banking appointment add momentum to NeOnc's development story

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - As NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTHI) prepares for an upcoming FDA meeting, its work in Abu Dhabi is bringing that human side of biotechnology into focus.

Technology today can feel like magic. For families confronting a child's brain cancer, the hope that medical science might accomplish something extraordinary is deeply personal.

The company is working with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi to expand research opportunities while providing access to investigational NEO100 through its Compassionate Care program. According to NeOnc's October 21 announcement, two children in Abu Dhabi are receiving treatment, with a third child from India expected to enter the program this week.

A child breathing on his own

On October 16, NeOnc reported early clinical improvement in the first child treated through the program in Abu Dhabi: a critically ill three-year-old boy with an aggressive brain tumor. His treating physicians reported that he was breathing independently without ventilator support and beginning to move his legs after treatment started. The company emphasized that these observations in one patient do not establish that NEO100 caused the improvement.

It is easy to understand why a parent might reach for the word "miracle" when a critically ill child begins breathing without a ventilator. That sense of hope explains why access to investigational care can mean so much to families facing an aggressive brain cancer.

For NeOnc, the work continues through clinical observation, further studies and an expanding relationship with Abu Dhabi's health authority.

The Abu Dhabi relationship expands

The new Memorandum of Understanding creates a framework for scientific exchange, specialist training, clinical development expertise and real-world evidence concerning central nervous system tumors. NeOnc also says it is working to open a Phase 1 study of NEO100 in the Emirate, subject to the required approvals.

The parties will explore additional clinical research and a possible regional presence for NeOnc, including potential manufacturing, supply or distribution activities. The MoU is nonbinding; those activities remain subject to further assessment, separate agreements and applicable approvals.

In WallStreetPR's view, the significance is that NeOnc is building relationships and research capabilities around its investigational programs. If those plans advance, Abu Dhabi could become an increasingly important part of the company's development strategy.

The announcement follows the appointment of Ali Alabedin, Head of Islamic Banking Group at First Abu Dhabi Bank, to NeOnc's Board of Directors. His appointment became effective October 9 and was announced October 14. First Abu Dhabi Bank is the UAE's largest bank.

Alabedin brings more than three decades of international banking experience. His background in governance and international business could be valuable as NeOnc coordinates its clinical ambitions and regional development plans.

A November FDA catalyst approaches

NeOnc is scheduled to meet with the FDA on November 17, 2026, for an in-person End-of-Phase 1 Type B meeting concerning NEO212, its separate investigational oral program. The company intends to discuss the proposed patient population, Phase 2 study design, endpoints, dose selection and potential regulatory pathways.

That meeting gives investors a defined event to follow while the NEO100 developments in Abu Dhabi continue to unfold. The discussion could help clarify the next stage of NEO212's clinical development.

A chart trying to find its footing

Through October 20, NTHI has held above the 52-week low reached on October 9 and posted higher closes in four of its past five session, which may represent an early sign of stabilization after a difficult stretch.

Reported short interest also increased, rising from 522,311 shares on September 15 to 757,739 on September 30, an increase of approximately 45%.

An approaching FDA discussion, expanding activity in Abu Dhabi, and early signs of a steadier chart are several developments to track, as NeOnc works to turn its clinical ambitions into further evidence.

The hope in Abu Dhabi is deeply human. NeOnc's next clinical and regulatory milestones will help determine how far the science can carry it.

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