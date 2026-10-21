Regenerative Medicine Market worth $62.69 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Regenerative Medicine Market is projected to reach USD 62.69 billion by 2031 from USD 23.90 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 297 market data Tables and 57 Figures spread through 295 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Regenerative Medicine Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Regenerative Medicine Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 23.90 billion

USD 23.90 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 62.69 billion

USD 62.69 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 21.3%

Regenerative Medicine Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest market share of ~52.3% in 2025.

By product, cell therapy segment accounted for the largest market share of ~47.6% in 2025.

By therapeutic area, oncology is the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=65442579

The growth of the regenerative medicine market is characterized by increasing collaborations and partnerships among major market players and the emerging applications in new therapeutic areas. Rising focus on personalized medicine and increasing regulatory approvals in regenerative medicine are also predicted to drive the market.

The cell therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market.

Based on product, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineering. Cell therapy includes stem cell therapy, cell transplantations, stem cell therapy products such as autologous and allogeneic therapies, and cell-based immunotherapy products. Expanding adoption of CAR-T and other cellular therapies, increasing stem cell applications, growing treatment-center capabilities, and continued regulatory approvals are supporting the segment's growth. Gene therapy and tissue engineering are also gaining momentum as developers broaden disease targets and advance regenerative approaches for tissue repair and functional restoration.

The musculoskeletal disorder segment accounts for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market.

By therapeutic area, the regenerative medicines market covers oncology, musculoskeletal disorders, dermatology & wound care, cardiovascular diseases, ophthalmology, neurology, and other applications. Musculoskeletal applications remain important due to the high burden of orthopedic disorders, cartilage and bone injuries, and growing research into regenerative approaches for tissue repair. At the same time, cell-based immunotherapies continue to expand in oncology, while gene therapies are broadening treatment options in neurological and ophthalmic diseases. Tissue-engineered products are gaining use in wound care and reconstructive applications.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=65442579

North America dominated the global regenerative medicine market in 2025.

North America accounts for the largest share of the global regenerative medicine market, closely followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This can be attributed to the growth of stem cell research, healthcare sector expansion, and the increase in the adoption of stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies for cancer and other chronic disease treatment.

Key Players

Leading players in the Regenerative Medicine companies include Novartis AG (Switzerland), Biogen, Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Amgen Inc. (US), Vericel Corporation (US), MIMEDX Group, Inc. (US), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=65442579

Regenerative Medicine Market- Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The regenerative medicine market continues to attract substantial venture capital and government funding across cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineering, with investment increasingly directed toward clinical-stage assets, next-generation manufacturing platforms, and technologies capable of improving scalability and patient access. In January 2025, Aspect Biosystems raised USD 115 million in Series B financing to advance its bioprinted tissue therapeutics platform, which integrates therapeutic cells, biomaterials, AI-enabled bioprinting, and tissue engineering technologies. In April 2025, Neurona Therapeutics secured USD 102 million to support the Phase III development of NRTX-1001, a regenerative cell therapy for epilepsy, and advance its broader cell therapy pipeline. Neurona Therapeutics Public-sector funding also remains significant; the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine approved a USD 662 million research budget for FY2026-27, its largest annual investment to date, to accelerate stem cell and gene therapy research and clinical development. Additionally, ARPA-H committed up to USD 87 million under its BioStabilization Systems program to develop room-temperature preservation technologies for cell-based biologics, highlighting investment in infrastructure intended to reduce cold-chain dependence and improve therapy accessibility. These developments indicate sustained funding across therapeutic development, manufacturing, preservation, and commercialization capabilities.

Revenue Shift Context

The regenerative medicines market is gradually transitioning from a predominantly research- and clinical-stage industry toward a broader commercial revenue base, supported by increasing uptake of approved cell therapies, gene therapies, and tissue-engineered products. In 2025, CARVYKTI generated approximately USD 1.9 billion in worldwide sales, with Johnson & Johnson attributing growth partly to continued share gains and manufacturing capacity expansion. SEC Bristol Myers Squibb reported USD 1.36 billion in Breyanzi revenue and USD 427 million from Abecma, illustrating the expanding commercial contribution of CAR-T therapies. Gilead's cell therapy revenue declined 7% to USD 1.8 billion in 2025, including USD 1.5 billion from Yescarta and USD 344 million from Tecartus, reflecting increasing competition within established CAR-T indications. Overall, revenue opportunities are increasingly shifting toward commercially validated therapies, expanded indications, manufacturing capacity, and broader penetration of regenerative products across oncology, musculoskeletal disorders, and wound care.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the regenerative medicine market during January 2025-July 2026 have increasingly focused on strengthening cell therapy, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine pipelines, while gaining access to differentiated delivery platforms, late-stage therapeutic assets, and commercial manufacturing capabilities. Large pharmaceutical and healthcare companies are using acquisitions to expand into CAR-T and in vivo cell therapies, ophthalmic regenerative therapies, neurological cell therapies, and commercial gene therapy portfolios. These transactions also reflect growing interest in technologies that can simplify manufacturing, improve scalability, and broaden patient access to advanced therapies.

REGENERATIVE MEDICINE MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description June 2026 Acquisition UCB (Belgium) Neurona Therapeutics (US) UCB completed the acquisition of Neurona Therapeutics for a total potential consideration of up to USD 1.15 billion, including USD 650 million upfront and up to USD 500 million in milestone payments. The transaction adds rezanecel (NRTX-1001), an investigational regenerative neuronal cell therapy for drug-resistant mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, and expands UCB into regenerative cell therapies for neurological disorders. UCB April 2026 Acquisition Gilead Sciences (US) Arcellx (US) Gilead completed its acquisition of Arcellx for an implied equity value of approximately USD 7.8 billion. The deal provides Gilead and Kite full control of anito-cel, an investigational BCMA-directed CAR-T therapy for multiple myeloma, while strengthening its cell-therapy pipeline, manufacturing, and commercialization capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players in the regenerative medicine market is estimated at around 40-45%, indicating a moderately concentrated competitive landscape. Leading participants include Sarepta Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, and Biogen, which collectively hold a significant share of the market through their established portfolios across gene therapy, cell-based immunotherapy, and other regenerative medicine products.

These companies compete on the basis of commercialized product portfolios, clinical pipeline strength, therapeutic efficacy, regulatory approvals, manufacturing capabilities, geographic reach, and strategic collaborations. The market also includes a broad base of mid-sized and emerging regenerative medicine companies focused on stem cell therapy, tissue engineering, wound care, musculoskeletal regeneration, and next-generation cell and gene therapies. Competition is expected to intensify as companies expand indications, scale manufacturing capacity, pursue acquisitions and licensing agreements, and develop advanced autologous, allogeneic, and gene-modified therapies across oncology, musculoskeletal disorders, neurology, ophthalmology, and other therapeutic areas.

Browse Adjacent Market: Biotechnology Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Biotechnology Reports:

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market by Product (Abecma, Breyanzi, Carvykti, Yescarta, Tecartus, Kymriah), Target (CD19, BCMA), Indication (Multiple Myeloma, Leukemia, Lymphoma), Demographic (Adult, Pediatric), Region, Competitive Landscape - Global Forecast to 2031

Stem Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source (Adipose Tissue, Bone Marrow, Placenta, Umbilical Cord, iPSC), Type (Autologus Stem Cell), Therapeutic Application (Musculoskeletal, Wounds, Surgeries, Cardiovascular, Neurological), End User - Global Forecast to 2035

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/regenerative-medicine-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/regenerative-medicine.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/regenerative-medicine-market-worth-62-69-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302915368.html