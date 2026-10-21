Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Michael Kovacs, Chief Executive Officer, Harvest ETFs ("Harvest" or the "Company") and their team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new Harvest All-In-One High Income Shares ETF and four new Single Stock High Income Shares ETFs:

Harvest All-In-One High Income Shares ETF (TSX: HONE)

Harvest ASML Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: ASME)

Harvest Berkshire Hathaway Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: BRKE)

Harvest Intel Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: INTE)

Harvest Micron Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: MUHE)





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HONE offers exposure to U.S., Canadian and international equities and one-ticker-access to 50 leading companies across three geographies along with high monthly income.

Harvest ETFs is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager that was founded in 2009. It manages over $15 billion in assets for Canadian investors. Harvest ETFs believes in building and preserving wealth through the long-term ownership of high-quality businesses, generating consistent, reliable income through covered call strategies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320156