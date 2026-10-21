Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - XAU Resources Inc. (TSXV: GIG) ("XAU Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the shareholders approved all matters put forth for approval at the annual and special shareholders' meeting held on October 20, 2026 (the "Meeting").

The shareholders fixed the number of directors of the Company to be elected at four (4) persons, and re-elected Gary Bay, Peter Hambro, Nataliya Hearn and Danièle Spethmann to the board of directors (the "Board"). The shareholders also re-appointed RSM Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration. In addition, the shareholders confirmed and approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

For further information, please see the Management Information Circular dated September 15, 2026, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About XAU Resources Inc.

XAU Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold projects in Guyana.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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