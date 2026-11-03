Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - XAU Resources Inc. (TSXV: GIG) ("XAU" or the "Company") announces a field exploration program planned to commence in early November 2026 on the Noseno gold property in northwest Guyana, in which the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest. The program includes a first-pass soil sampling campaign over priority exploration targets identified through a recently completed interpretation of airborne magnetic and radiometric data, integrated with government geological data and the Company's earlier BLEG stream sediment results.

Highlights

Airborne geophysics interpretation: Recent interpretation of 5,247 line-km of airborne magnetic and radiometric data, acquired in 1994 and covering 865 km², identified an interpreted major NW-SE structure through the centre of the property and at least two interpreted intrusive bodies in its north-central part. These features are considered prospective targets for follow-up exploration.

Grab samples returned 51.55 g/t Au and 6.13 g/t Au: two quartz vein grab samples from an active artisanal hard-rock working near the historical Williams prospect returned 51.55 g/t Au and 6.13 g/t Au, and two sheared wall rock grab samples returned 663 ppb Au and 565 ppb Au. Grab samples are selective and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the property.

Initial soil program planned: Approximately 790 soil samples over 39 line-km will test the core of Target Area 1, as the first stage of a planned first-pass program of approximately 4,325 samples over two priority target areas.

Completion of BLEG stream sampling: The 24 remaining high-priority stream sediment samples will be collected at the start of the program.

Airborne Geophysics and Target Generation

In July 2026, the Company purchased 5,247 line-km of 200 m line-spaced airborne magnetic and radiometric data from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission ("GGMC"). The data was originally acquired in 1994 by Golden Star Resources as part of its Five Star airborne survey of northwestern Guyana and was subsequently reprocessed on behalf of the GGMC to improve airborne geophysical coverage across Guyana. The data covers 865 km², including the full Noseno property. The Company's qualified person has reviewed the data package supplied by the GGMC, including the survey specifications, flight-line locations and gridded data products, and found it to be consistent with the stated survey parameters. Neither the Company nor the qualified person has been able to independently verify the original 1994 acquisition and processing of the data or its subsequent reprocessing by the GGMC, as the original field data, instrument calibration and processing records are not available. The airborne data and the interpretation based on it should therefore be considered indicative only and will require ground verification.

SourceOne Geophysical LLC was contracted to process the data and produce a structural and geological interpretation with exploration target recommendations. The interpretation identified an interpreted major NW-SE structure through the middle of the property, close to an interpreted regional crustal break, and at least two interpreted intrusive bodies in the north-central part of the property near this structure (Figure 1). Integrated with GGMC geology and geochemistry and the Company's 2022 BLEG stream sediment results (Figure 2), the work identified several priority exploration targets that overlap the Company's previously identified BLEG anomalous areas (Figure 3). The 2022 BLEG stream sediment results, together with the sampling methodology and QA/QC procedures, were previously disclosed in the Company's news release titled "XAU Resources Inc. Announces Positive Results from Stream Sampling on Noseno Property, Guyana" dated April 12, 2023, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Recent Field Observations

A recent site visit by Company personnel confirmed good road access to the property and observed an active small-scale hard-rock mining operation run by third-party artisanal miners in the vicinity of the historical Williams prospect. The miners are working a 20-30 cm wide quartz vein hosted in an approximately 2 m wide shear zone in amphibolite, in which visible gold was observed. The observation of visible gold is not necessarily indicative of economic mineralization or of the grade of mineralization on the property. Grab samples collected by the Company returned 51.55 g/t Au and 6.13 g/t Au from quartz vein material, and 663 ppb Au and 565 ppb Au from sheared wall rock. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the property.

The Williams working lies along the interpreted ENE-trending Noseno structure, which extends towards the Noseno prospect. The historical Williams and Noseno prospects are described in the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the NOSENO Property, Guyana" with an effective date of February 28, 2021, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

2026 Exploration Program

Fieldwork is planned to commence in early November 2026 and will comprise:

Completion of stream sediment sampling: collection of the 24 remaining high-priority BLEG stream sediment samples (approximately 5-6 days). The 18 remaining lower-priority samples will be collected in a later campaign.

collection of the 24 remaining high-priority BLEG stream sediment samples (approximately 5-6 days). The 18 remaining lower-priority samples will be collected in a later campaign. Williams artisanal working: 3-4 days of geological mapping, prospecting and channel sampling of the exposed outcrops at the artisanal mining site.

3-4 days of geological mapping, prospecting and channel sampling of the exposed outcrops at the artisanal mining site. Soil sampling: an initial phase of first-pass soil sampling, with approximately 790 samples over 39 line-km covering the core of Target Area 1, representing about one month of work for one field crew. The Company aims to complete this work before year-end and the onset of the rainy season, however the number of samples collected will depend on progress and weather.

The full first-pass soil program is planned on 400 m-spaced lines with samples every 50 m, with subsequent 200 m-spaced infill lines planned over areas of soil anomalism. Target Area 1 (see Figure 3) covering the NW-SE structure and associated interpreted intrusive bodies in the north-central part of the property, is planned at approximately 2,600 samples (128 line-km). Target Area 2, covering the ENE-trending Noseno structure from the Noseno prospect through the Williams area, is planned at approximately 1,725 samples (84 line-km). A third, lower-priority target in the northwest corner of the property will be considered at a later stage. Geological and regolith mapping, prospecting and rock sampling will be carried out alongside the soil sampling.

Sampling and Analytical Methodology

Grab samples from hard-rock outcrop exposures on the Noseno property were submitted to Actlabs Guyana Inc., an independent laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, for gold analysis by fire assay using a 50 g assay charge and an atomic absorption finish. Actlabs Guyana Inc. holds ISO 9001:2015 certification. Two samples returning more than 3,000 ppb Au (3.0 g/t Au) were re-analysed using a gravimetric finish. The Company did not submit quality control samples with this batch of grab samples collected during the site visit. The laboratory's own internal QA/QC sample results were acceptable. A total of four grab samples were collected, each weighing approximately 1-2 kg. Factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of these results include the selective nature of grab sampling, the small number of samples, the absence of Company-inserted quality control samples, and the presence of coarse (visible) gold, which can result in poor reproducibility of assay results. The location of each grab sample is shown on Figure 3.

Figure 1. Airborne Magnetics Analysis - Structural and Geological Interpretation, and Targets

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Figure 2. Noseno BLEG Stream Geochemistry from 2022 Program and Planned 2026 BLEG Sampling

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Figure 3. Exploration Targets on GGMC Geology, Soil Sampling Priority and Location of Grab Samples

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Qualified Person

Mr. Kevin Thomson, P.Geo. (Ontario), Consulting Geologist and author of the "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the NOSENO Property, Guyana", dated effective February 28, 2021, is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and is independent of the Company. Mr. Thomson has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Thomson's verification included review of the laboratory assay certificates for the grab samples, the GGMC airborne data package and the SourceOne interpretation report. Mr. Thomson has not visited the property in connection with the work described in this news release; accordingly, the field observations described under "Recent Field Observations", including the observation of visible gold, are based on reports by Company personnel and have not been independently verified by him. For more technical information, please see the technical report filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About XAU Resources Inc.

XAU Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Guyana's prospective greenstone belts.

The Company holds the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Noseno Gold Project, located in Guyana's North-West Mining District near Matthews Ridge and Port Kaituma, and is advancing its proposed transaction with QS Holdings Inc., the parent company of Qstone Inc., which holds the Quartzstone Gold Project in Guyana.

For additional information regarding XAU Resources Inc., please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing, scope, cost and results of planned exploration on the Noseno property, including the stream sediment, mapping and soil sampling programs, the number of samples expected to be collected and the anticipated completion of the initial soil sampling phase before year-end, the prospectivity of the interpreted structures, intrusive bodies and target areas, and the future business and operations of XAU. These statements assume that sufficient funding, required access and approvals, and suitable personnel and equipment will be available, and that weather conditions will permit the planned work. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: weather and access conditions, including the onset of the rainy season; availability of funding, personnel and equipment; the risk that exploration results, including soil sampling results, do not confirm the interpreted targets or the presence of significant mineralization; the limitations of historical airborne geophysical data and of interpretations based on it; the activities of third-party artisanal miners on or near the property; changes in exploration programs based on results; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive applicable Board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and XAU disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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