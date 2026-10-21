BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl, Mark Hume and Charlie Brew, representing the Investment Manager noted:

The Company's three underlying components, Mining, Conventional Energy and Energy Transition, delivered mixed performance during September. Mining was the largest detractor to returns, followed by Energy Transition, while Conventional Energy made a modest positive contribution.

Within Mining, our Diversified, Copper and Gold exposures were the largest detractors. The gold price declined 6.2% over the month, as a stronger US dollar and rising US Treasury yields weighed on precious metals and gold equities. Copper prices were broadly unchanged, but copper and diversified mining shares weakened against a backdrop of higher discount rates, softer industrial metals prices and concerns about rising energy-related operating costs.

Within Conventional Energy, our Integrated and Refining & Marketing exposures contributed positively, while Oil Services, Distribution and Exploration & Production detracted. Brent crude rose 15.8% over the month to US$104/bbl amid continued disruption to Middle Eastern energy supply. Higher oil prices and robust refining margins supported integrated producers and downstream businesses, although weakness in oilfield services and other energy holdings limited the sector's overall contribution.

Within Energy Transition, Renewables was the largest detractor, while Electrification and Storage holdings also declined. Rising longer-dated US Treasury yields weighed on more interest-rate-sensitive renewable energy businesses and utilities, as investors reassessed financing costs and valuations. Electrical infrastructure and energy storage exposures also faced a challenging market backdrop, despite continued structural demand for electricity networks, storage and power capacity associated with electrification and data centres.

Figures sourced from Datastream; prices quoted in US dollar terms unless specified otherwise as at 30 September 2026.

21 October 2026