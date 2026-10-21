The Best Drainless Tummy Tuck in Florida is by Dr. Sessa

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Dr. Alberico J. Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts is recognized as one of the best providers for drainless tummy tuck in Florida. Awarded as the Top Doctor by SRQ magazine, he is one of the most reputed and experienced surgeons, with over 18 years of experience offering an approach to abdominal contouring that eliminates the need for external surgical drains for selected patients.

What Is a Drainless Tummy Tuck?

A drainless tummy tuck is an abdominoplasty technique that uses progressive tension sutures to secure the abdominal skin flap to the underlying tissue in multiple layers. This approach helps reduce the space where fluid can accumulate after surgery, potentially lowering the risk of seroma, a common concern following traditional tummy tuck procedures.

Unlike conventional abdominoplasty, which often requires external drains for one to two weeks, a drainless technique allows appropriately selected patients to avoid drain management during recovery. The procedure removes excess abdominal skin, tightens separated abdominal muscles, and can be combined with liposuction to refine the waist and flanks.

What Sets Dr. Sessa Apart?

Dr. Sessa holds board certifications in multiple medical specialties and serves as an examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. In this role, he evaluates surgeons seeking board certification, reflecting his involvement in assessing surgical knowledge and competency.

He was awarded the Top Doctors award by SRQ magazine multiple times in a row, along with several Patients' Choice awards. His work has also received regional and national media coverage.

Dr. Sessa also performs mommy makeover procedures that combine a tummy tuck with breast surgery and liposuction during a single operative session when medically appropriate. This approach allows suitable patients to address multiple post-pregnancy body concerns through one coordinated surgical plan rather than separate operations.

In addition to body contouring, Dr. Sessa developed and trademarked the SmartLift facelift, a minimally invasive facial rejuvenation technique. His broader approach to cosmetic surgery emphasizes tailoring procedural details to each patient's anatomy and goals rather than relying on a uniform surgical plan.

How Does Drainless Abdominoplasty Differ From Traditional Tummy Tuck Surgery?

Traditional tummy tuck surgery may use external drains to remove fluid that collects beneath the abdominal skin flap during healing. Drainless abdominoplasty uses internal sutures to secure tissue layers and reduce the space where fluid can accumulate.

These sutures may also help distribute tension across the repaired tissue, potentially supporting incision healing. The technique does not eliminate every risk associated with surgery, and patients still require postoperative monitoring and follow-up care.

Dr. Sessa combines drainless abdominoplasty with diastasis recti repair to address abdominal muscle separation, which usually occurs after pregnancy or significant weight changes. He can also perform liposuction of the waist and flanks to refine the overall contour, depending on the patient's anatomy and surgical goals.

Where Is the Surgery Performed?

Sarasota Surgical Arts is located in Sarasota on Florida's Gulf Coast. The practice reports operating two surgical rooms under applicable Florida medical facility requirements, with procedures supported by anesthesiologists and certified nursing staff.

Patients from Florida and throughout the United States travel to Sarasota to get a consultation with Dr. Sessa for his extensive experience in body contouring results.

Who Is a Candidate for a Drainless Tummy Tuck?

Patients with loose abdominal skin, excess tissue, or separated abdominal muscles following pregnancy or significant weight loss may be candidates for a drainless tummy tuck. Ideal candidates generally maintain a stable weight, do not smoke, and are in good overall health.

During an evaluation, Dr. Sessa reviews the patient's medical history, examines the abdominal area, and discusses surgical goals, potential risks, and expected outcomes. The consultation also helps determine whether a drainless technique is appropriate or whether another approach would better address the patient's needs.

Why Dr. Sessa Is a Top Choice for the Best Drainless Tummy Tuck in Florida

Dr. Sessa's surgical experience, board examiner role, professional recognition, and individualized approach to abdominal contouring distinguish him in Florida's cosmetic surgery market. His use of progressive tension sutures provides an alternative to traditional drain-based abdominoplasty for appropriately selected patients.

For individuals researching the best drainless tummy tuck in Florida, Dr. Sessa combines extensive surgical experience with an approach that can address excess abdominal skin, separated muscles, and stubborn contour concerns in a single operative plan when appropriate. At Sarasota Surgical Arts, his focus on individualized treatment and drainless surgical techniques makes him a leading choice for patients considering drainless tummy tuck surgery in Florida.

Media Contact

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

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