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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2026 17:22 Uhr
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Aydi Technologies FZCO: Citri&Co and ORTH Partner to Bring AI Agronomy to Global Fruit Operations

Following a successful pilot at Safresco in Peru, the partnership puts AI at the heart of better decisions, more productive teams and resilient fruit production

hero-citrico-orth

MADRID, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citri&Co and ORTH today announced a partnership bringing agricultural AI into daily fruit production decisions. The agreement follows a successful pilot at Citri&Co's Peruvian subsidiary, Safresco, where ORTH demonstrated significant value in supporting agronomic teams and strengthening how they plan, analyse and act.

"Agronomic expertise has always been one of our greatest strengths, but its impact depends on how precisely we apply it - field by field, season by season, decision by decision," said Carlos Blanc, CEO of Citri&Co. "ORTH gives our teams far more insight than ever before, from field conditions to historical performance, and helps them turn it into timely, targeted action. It lets us apply our agronomy with a level of precision that simply wasn't possible before - and take what we learn on one farm to every farm we operate."

With more than 33,000 hectares in production and over one million tonnes of fresh fruit supplied annually to more than 70 countries, Citri&Co brings international scale to this next chapter of agricultural innovation. Its adoption of ORTH places the group at the forefront of applying AI to the expertise, productivity and responsiveness of its people.

At the heart of ORTH is a mission: giving the land a voice. It combines field signals, historical operational memory, and agronomic judgment in one place, connecting current conditions with past performance to guide daily decisions.

For Citri&Co, this extends team capacity to analyse more information, spot emerging issues earlier and act with greater precision. Knowledge that once depended on piecing together records becomes accessible when needed, allowing agronomists to focus on improving crop performance.

The implications reach beyond individual farms. Better decisions about water, nutrients and crop protection improve resource efficiency, protect fruit quality and reduce losses, supporting a more reliable supply of nutritious food across international markets.

The partnership marks a significant step in agricultural AI becoming part of how major producers run their businesses. Citri&Co is building an organisation where every team can benefit from a broader base of knowledge-and where experience gained in one field can inform better decisions across the business.

ORTH is an AI platform powered by Aydi Technologies.

For details please visit askorth.com

Photo available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6eaf641-6762-48a7-accc-8b0b889b9660



Media enquiries: press@aydi.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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