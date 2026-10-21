Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reinet Investments Manager S.A. and Reinet Fund Manager S.A. are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Raymond Hyman as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 January 2027. He will succeed Ms Diane Longden following her retirement. Mr Hyman is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and has served as Reinet's Financial Manager since early 2014. Before joining Reinet, he gained extensive financial experience in Luxembourg and other international markets.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100830RQTFVV22S80
|EQS News ID:
|2419904
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2419904 21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST